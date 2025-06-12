Texas Tech quarterback recruit has championship goals for Red Raider program
There may be no more challenging position in sports than being the starting quarterback of a football team. The quarterback has the ball in his hand more than any other player on the field and makes decisions that can impact a game in the blink of an eye, positively or negatively. Success is given to the quarterback, and any failure is tied to them like a weight.
Although arm talent and good decision-making are essential traits of any successful QB, one of the most important qualities of a good QB is confidence. Getting over a mistake quickly, having the confidence to throw into tight spots, and being able to step up and lead are critical pieces of a successful quarterback's DNA. But it all starts with confidence, and it sure looks like Texas Tech's incoming quarterback recruit Stephen Cannon is loaded with confidence.
The young gunslinger is vowing to bring Texas Tech into the national spotlight and issued a warning that his team is coming for the crown in the Big 12. While some people might shrug, laugh, or roll their eyes at a 17-year-old kid making bold statements, it is statements like this that intrigue other skilled players. Having a leader who is willing to put his goals out there for the world to see attracts other confident players who want to be part of a winning formula. Cannon has been vocal on the recruiting trail as well, trying to help head coach Joey McGuire build an elite class around himself. This young man certainly has the traits needed to "turn this thing up a notch".
