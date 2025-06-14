Texas Tech takes national spotlight for aggressive NIL approach, as critics cry foul
Texas Tech is making headlines across the college sports landscape thanks to its aggressive NIL approach. The Red Raiders are all-in on leveraging NIL to bring championships to Lubbock, and the numbers are staggering.
According to various reports, Texas Tech has invested nearly $30 million into this year's football roster. In men's basketball, star forward JT Toppin is reportedly receiving a $4 million NIL deal to remain in Lubbock for one more season. And when it comes to the softball team, star pitcher NiJaree Canady has secured two separate $1 million NIL deals, while the team has also added three All-American transfers in recent days -- a haul largely driven by NIL.
CBS Sports recently reported that Texas Tech is projected to spend around $55 million between NIL and revenue sharing across all athletic programs in 2025, a payout that is likely higher than any other college in the nation.
While Red Raider fans are celebrating this new era of NIL and the spending spree currently taking place in Lubbock, not everyone is enjoying it. Critics, particularly rival fans, have voiced concerns about the ethics of such an aggressive NIL approach. Reports of multi-million dollar payouts and exploiting "loopholes" have caused some to cry foul.
Yet, many point out that powerhouse programs have been spending big for years, albeit under the table. With NIL bringing everything out into the open, Texas Tech is simply playing by the new rules -- and doing it better than anyone else in the country.
The social media buzz around Texas Tech's spending has turned into a national debate, but the Red Raiders remain unfazed by that debate. Instead, the focus in Lubbock is squarely on building championship teams. And with financial resources that few schools around the country can compete with, Texas Tech is taking full advantage of its unique opportunity to rise to the top -- whether you like it or not.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives commitment from massive offensive lineman
Looking to make history at Texas Tech, GM James Blanchard turned down Notre Dame
Texas Tech football adds another commitment to 2026 recruiting class
Texas Tech working to flip elite wide receiver committed to rival Baylor