Texas Tech vs. Arizona State Game Preview, Prediction, and More

Here is a game preview of Texas Tech's game against Arizona State in week seven play.

Distance between campuses: 712 miles (about 11 and a half hours of driving time), depending on the route. The distance between campuses is about 538 miles as the crow flies.

All-time series history between these two Big 12 schools: Texas Tech and Arizona State have each won three games in this series all time. The Red Raiders have won two of the last three games played between these two teams.

Last game played between the two football teams: Arizona State is the only team to have defeated Texas Tech in Big 12 conference play last season. The Sun Devils beat the Red Raiders at home by a final score of 26-22.

Fun fact about rivalry: In 2016, the game between these two teams was a high-scoring and chaotic one; the unforgettable thriller in which Arizona State outgunned Texas Tech 68-55, combining for a staggering 1,264 yards of total offense, was a very entertaining game. Sun Devils running back Kalen Ballage tied an NCAA record by scoring eight touchdowns in that game.

No. 10 Texas Tech at Arizona State



Date: Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026



Time: 2:30 p.m. CDT (3:30 p.m. ET)



Location: Lubbock, TX (Galaxy Stadium)



TV/Streaming Channel: FOX

The 2026 college football season rolls into Week 7 with a high-stakes Big 12 showdown as the No. 10 Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-0) come off a bye week to host the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) at home in their homecoming game.

This one has a lot of revenge riding on it. Arizona State beat Texas Tech 26-22 last season in Tempe, as mentioned earlier, and that was the Red Raiders' only loss of the regular season last year, when a game-ending Hail Mary was batted down. Joey McGuire’s team more than likely wants to get revenge and keep their perfect record intact this season.

The Red Raiders have an elite defense that is particularly effective at locking down when opponents get into their territory, allowing teams to score 2.3 points per scoring opportunity. Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley and the Sun Devils’ offense will have their work cut out for them against a Tech unit that shows up most in the second half. Texas Tech running back J'Koby Williams should have a strong performance as he leads the rushing attack with 373 yards. The Sun Devils' stuff rate is ranked low at 82nd in the country, and the Texas Tech running game should be effective against the Arizona State run defense.

Last year, Arizona State pulled the upset, but this time, the home team has the advantage. Texas Tech comes off a bye week and has a huge defensive edge. They also tend to wear teams down as the game goes on (+72 point differential after halftime). Expect an early tight, defensive battle before the Red Raiders pull away. Final Prediction: Texas Tech 24, Arizona State 13

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