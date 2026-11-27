Texas Tech swept both football and men's basketball on Thanksgiving Day, a result with significant postseason, historical, and psychological ramifications for both programs.

The final score was TCU 27, No. 11 Texas Tech 48. The Red Raiders won a Big 12 title with their win over the Horned Frogs. Texas Tech secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game on December 4, against undefeated No. 2 Utah after improving to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in Big 12 play. The victory also formally removed BYU from the running for the Big 12 championship before the Cougars' regular-season finale.

This was the Big 12's first football showcase on Thanksgiving Day since 2015. Texas Tech overcame a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter by scoring 27 points in the second quarter, led by a 79-yard punt-return touchdown from Malcolm Simmons.

With an 11-win regular season, the Red Raiders are well-positioned for a CFP berth going into the week at No. 10 in the CFP rankings. If they defeat Utah in Arlington, they might earn an automatic spot and a first-round bye for the playoffs.

Texas Tech now has the second-longest active home winning streak in the FBS, having won 15 straight games at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock with their three-touchdown win over TCU.

In their second game in the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas for both teams, No. 5 Texas Tech defeated Oregon 59-62. Before losing their first game of the season to No. 25 Louisville on November 24, Texas Tech was ranked No. 5 in the AP Poll going into the week, tying the highest placement in program history. They improved to 6-1 and preserved their early-season top-10 record by avoiding back-to-back losses.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn drives past Oregon Ducks center Malique Ewin during the first half of a consolation game of the Players Era Sixteen tournament. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With seven minutes remaining in the game, the Ducks led 54-49 after Texas Tech withstood a huge 19-2 Oregon rally. The Red Raiders played well in the first half, taking a 38–27 halftime lead, but Oregon played like they were on a mission to begin the second half. Jamichael Stillwell's double-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and crucial late free throws helped the team win a close 62–59 game, displaying resilience in a neutral-site tournament setting for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech is now 2-0 against Big Ten teams, and the selection committee may look at this win as a significant Quadrant 1/2-caliber victory early in the non-conference schedule by defeating a Big Ten opponent on a neutral court. Additionally, it was the first time the two programs had faced off since the 1985–86 campaign, ending an almost 41-year hiatus between the Ducks and Red Raiders in men's basketball.

On a wide scale, the basketball win gave Red Raider fans a measure of satisfaction against Oregon less than 11 months after the Ducks shut out Texas Tech 23–0 in the CFP Quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl. Defeating Oregon in basketball is not the same as getting revenge like a win in football this season, but the Red Raiders and the Duck may meet again in the CFP this season.

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