Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
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The Texas Tech entered the 2026 college football season as the odds-on favorites to win the Big 12, but there may be some slight cause for concern after their Week 1 game. They secured a 33-10 win against Abeline Christian, but the Red Raiders entered the contest at 45.5-point favorites against their FCS opponent.
A 22-point win is still a sweat-free victory, but you would have expected a more lopsided affair in favor of Texas Tech.
The good news is it could just be a blip in the radar for Texas Tech, and now the Red Raiders will face Oregon State in Week 2. Can they put any doubts to rest on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texas Tech -26.5 (-110)
- Oregon State +26.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Texas Tech -4500
- Oregon State +1600
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-110)
- UNDER 53.5 (-110)
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 12
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Reser Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Texas Tech record: 1-0
- Oregon State record: 0-1
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Betting Trends
- Texas Tech won and covered against Oregon State last season
- Texas Tech is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 7-3 in Texas Tech's last 10 games
- Oregon State is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Oregon State's last 10 games
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Key Player to Watch
- J'Koby Williams, RB - Texas Tech Red Raiders
J'Koby Williams was by far the better of the two Texas Tech running backs in Week 1. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry, totalling 71 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in eight receptions for 57 receiving yards. We'll see if he becomes the primary back moving forward, or if he'll continue to split carries with Cameron Dickey.
Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Prediction and Best Bet
I'm going to not ready too much into Texas Tech's Week 1 performance against an FCS opponent. Sure, the Red Raiders scored just 33 points, but they gained 471 yards of offense and averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt. They have a better offense than the Houston Cougars do, who just hung 33 points and 533 yards of offense against the Beavers in Week 1.
I think Oregon State is going to be amongst the weaker teams in college football this season, so I'm going to lay the points with Texas Tech.
Pick: Texas Tech -26.5 (-110) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets