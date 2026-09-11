Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

The Texas Tech entered the 2026 college football season as the odds-on favorites to win the Big 12, but there may be some slight cause for concern after their Week 1 game. They secured a 33-10 win against Abeline Christian, but the Red Raiders entered the contest at 45.5-point favorites against their FCS opponent.

A 22-point win is still a sweat-free victory, but you would have expected a more lopsided affair in favor of Texas Tech.

The good news is it could just be a blip in the radar for Texas Tech, and now the Red Raiders will face Oregon State in Week 2. Can they put any doubts to rest on Saturday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Texas Tech -26.5 (-110)

Oregon State +26.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas Tech -4500

Oregon State +1600

Total

OVER 53.5 (-110)

UNDER 53.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Reser Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Texas Tech record: 1-0

Oregon State record: 0-1

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Betting Trends

Texas Tech won and covered against Oregon State last season

Texas Tech is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 7-3 in Texas Tech's last 10 games

Oregon State is 4-6 against the spread in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-4 in Oregon State's last 10 games

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Key Player to Watch

J'Koby Williams, RB - Texas Tech Red Raiders

J'Koby Williams was by far the better of the two Texas Tech running backs in Week 1. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry, totalling 71 yards and a touchdown, while also hauling in eight receptions for 57 receiving yards. We'll see if he becomes the primary back moving forward, or if he'll continue to split carries with Cameron Dickey.

Texas Tech vs. Oregon State Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to not ready too much into Texas Tech's Week 1 performance against an FCS opponent. Sure, the Red Raiders scored just 33 points, but they gained 471 yards of offense and averaged 8.8 yards per pass attempt. They have a better offense than the Houston Cougars do, who just hung 33 points and 533 yards of offense against the Beavers in Week 1.

I think Oregon State is going to be amongst the weaker teams in college football this season, so I'm going to lay the points with Texas Tech.

Pick: Texas Tech -26.5 (-110) via FanDuel

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