Texas Tech vs. Iowa State gets Late Kick Time For Week 12 Matchup

Texas Tech is riding high after getting a 43-28 win at home against the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend. Now, the Red Raiders will turn their attention to this coming Saturday when they'll hit the road to take on the Iowa State Cyclones. That Week 12 matchup just received its official kickoff time and the showdown is slated to begin on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. CT.

The Red Raiders triumphed over the Jayhawks in Week 11, led by senior quarterback Tyler Shough and a strong rushing attack from Tech's ball carriers. The Raiders seem to have gotten back on track after losing four of five prior to their victory over Kansas. Head coach Joey McGuire's first season may not land the Raiders in the playoffs, but closing out with two more wins would make this initial campaign a smashing success.

Against the Cyclones, Tech will be tested, especially by the environment. This will be the last chance the Red Raiders have to secure a win away from Jones AT&T Stadium, which they have yet to do in 2022. Bringing home a W from this road trip would be a big swing in momentum heading into a potential bowl game.

Iowa State may only have a single win in the Big 12, but that doesn't mean this will be a picnic for the Red Raiders. Tech will have to bring their A-game if McGuire and his squad want to win and have a chance at closing this season out on a winning streak.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here