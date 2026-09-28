The Best, Most Thought-Provoking Texas Tech-Related Social Media Posts for the Month
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The Texas Tech men's basketball team picked up a big-time commitment last week.
Uniforms are a growing popular point of discussion among younger college football fans, and the Red Raiders uniforms are considered one of the more popular uniforms in all of college football.
The Red Raiders entered non-conference and early Big 12 action without a defeat, going 5–0–4 through late September. Led by senior goalkeeper Addie Todd and a backline strengthened by transfer Emma Fassora, Texas Tech recorded four shutouts in its first 10 games—including wins against Hawaii (1-0), Seattle (0-0), Boise State (2-0), and Kent State (3-0). Texas Tech started strong in Big 12 action, defeating Cincinnati 2-0 and then taking down ranked conference foe No. 13 Colorado 3-1. The Red Raiders picked up a pair of good draws on the road against tough competition with a 1-1 result at SMU and a 2-2 stalemate against No. 25 UCF in Orlando.
Key Big 12 schedule highlights begin with the Red Raiders opening conference play on the road against Cincinnati on Jan. 2, the first time the Red Raiders have opened Big 12 play on the road in three seasons. They have home meetings against in-state foes Baylor (Jan. 6), Iowa State (Jan. 16), Arizona (Jan. 22), and BYU in the regular-season finale (March 5). The home rematch with Houston on Monday, Feb. 15, was picked for national broadcast on ESPN’s Big Monday.
The Texas Tech volleyball team has eight wins this season as they take on West Virginia on Friday.
The Red Raider's men's golf team is ranked No. 5 heading into the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.
When this game was announced, many fans were unhappy that Texas Tech was playing Houston on Friday night, as high school football is sacred in Texas on Friday nights.
The Red Raiders continue to have a home field advantage, winning 11 straight games.
Texas Tech men's basketball official practice has begun.
College football teams mostly put on entertaining pre-games, but Texas Tech goes all out to create an amazing fan experience for those who tailgate and attend Red Raider home games.
In the second quarter of Texas Tech’s 49-14 victory over Sam Houston, linebacker Austin Romaine made history with back-to-back pick-sixes on consecutive defensive snaps. Romaine became the first player to return interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive defensive plays at a major college (FBS) since 2013. The game turned completely and sent Texas Tech to a blowout win, with both pick-sixes coming in the first minute of the second quarter.
Texas Tech had 18 active players on 53-man rosters for this week's NFL games. The Red Raiders have high-impact, top NFL starters in Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs), who, as many already know, is the two-time NFL MVP and multi-time Super Bowl champion and is the marquee representative for the Red Raiders in the NFL. Other notable former Texas Tech players include, but are not limited to, Jordyn Brooks (LB, Miami Dolphins), a former 1st-round choice and now a starting linebacker and defensive staple. Terence Steele (OT, Dallas Cowboys) is the starting right tackle on the O-line. Tyree Wilson (Edge, Las Vegas Raiders), who was a 2023 NFL Draft pick (9th overall); Broderick Washington Jr. (DT, Baltimore Ravens); & Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (S, Arizona Cardinals).
Texas Tech University is moving into the top 100 of national public colleges—moving up to No. 96 in 2027. The U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings is a big milestone for the institution. Texas Tech’s recognition as a Top 100 public university confirms years of growing research dollars, cutting-edge lab facilities, and high-impact research by staff and students. Texas Tech has repeatedly set enrollment records, reaching historic milestones of over 45,000 to 46,000 total students. The institution’s status as a Top 100 public university attracts top-tier high school graduates, high-achieving transfer students, and outstanding teachers from throughout the U.S. and the world.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for Texas Tech On SI.