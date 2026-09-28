The Best, Most Thought-Provoking Texas Tech-Related Social Media Posts for the Month

Breaking: Aaron Britt, the No. 49 ranked player in the SC Next 100 for the Class of 2027, has committed to Texas Tech, he tells ESPN’s @PaulBiancardi. pic.twitter.com/QVAIzfGRQK — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) September 21, 2026

The Texas Tech men's basketball team picked up a big-time commitment last week.

Best colors in the game 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/wIIYGZjLmn — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 24, 2026

Uniforms are a growing popular point of discussion among younger college football fans, and the Red Raiders uniforms are considered one of the more popular uniforms in all of college football.

The Red Raiders entered non-conference and early Big 12 action without a defeat, going 5–0–4 through late September. Led by senior goalkeeper Addie Todd and a backline strengthened by transfer Emma Fassora, Texas Tech recorded four shutouts in its first 10 games—including wins against Hawaii (1-0), Seattle (0-0), Boise State (2-0), and Kent State (3-0). Texas Tech started strong in Big 12 action, defeating Cincinnati 2-0 and then taking down ranked conference foe No. 13 Colorado 3-1. The Red Raiders picked up a pair of good draws on the road against tough competition with a 1-1 result at SMU and a 2-2 stalemate against No. 25 UCF in Orlando.

Mark those calendars 🗓️



The 26-27 @Big12Conference schedule just dropped! pic.twitter.com/u72xWUYiEy — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 17, 2026

Key Big 12 schedule highlights begin with the Red Raiders opening conference play on the road against Cincinnati on Jan. 2, the first time the Red Raiders have opened Big 12 play on the road in three seasons. They have home meetings against in-state foes Baylor (Jan. 6), Iowa State (Jan. 16), Arizona (Jan. 22), and BYU in the regular-season finale (March 5). The home rematch with Houston on Monday, Feb. 15, was picked for national broadcast on ESPN’s Big Monday.

The Texas Tech volleyball team has eight wins this season as they take on West Virginia on Friday.

No. 5️⃣ as we head to Colonial ⛳️



Texas Tech will enter Monday’s Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational ranked in the Top 5 in the Sept. 25 edition of the @GolfCoachesAssn poll 📊 pic.twitter.com/Hpk7UgVot7 — Texas Tech Men’s Golf (@TexasTechMGolf) September 25, 2026

The Red Raider's men's golf team is ranked No. 5 heading into the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational.

Texas Tech's thrilling win over Houston on FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY scored 3,028,000 viewers 🏟️



🏈 +31% vs. last year’s Friday night CFB avg on FOX

🏈 Peaked at 4.074M viewers

🏈 FOX CFB FRIDAY is averaging 2.575M viewers, +11% vs. last year’s Friday night CFB avg on FOX pic.twitter.com/LsZJbVOD9h — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 22, 2026

When this game was announced, many fans were unhappy that Texas Tech was playing Houston on Friday night, as high school football is sacred in Texas on Friday nights.

The Red Raiders continue to have a home field advantage, winning 11 straight games.

Laying the ground work. pic.twitter.com/afBtLVr6q6 — Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) September 21, 2026

Texas Tech men's basketball official practice has begun.

This never gets old ☺️ pic.twitter.com/KHXC0RsyRs — Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) September 24, 2026

College football teams mostly put on entertaining pre-games, but Texas Tech goes all out to create an amazing fan experience for those who tailgate and attend Red Raider home games.

That just happened.



Austin Romaine with a pick six on consecutive defensive plays.



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/vZmuQy3N8x — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 26, 2026

In the second quarter of Texas Tech’s 49-14 victory over Sam Houston, linebacker Austin Romaine made history with back-to-back pick-sixes on consecutive defensive snaps. Romaine became the first player to return interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive defensive plays at a major college (FBS) since 2013. The game turned completely and sent Texas Tech to a blowout win, with both pick-sixes coming in the first minute of the second quarter.

Several head-to-head matchups today between our Red Raiders in the NFL 📺 pic.twitter.com/khRtOt9CIo — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 27, 2026

Texas Tech had 18 active players on 53-man rosters for this week's NFL games. The Red Raiders have high-impact, top NFL starters in Patrick Mahomes (QB, Kansas City Chiefs), who, as many already know, is the two-time NFL MVP and multi-time Super Bowl champion and is the marquee representative for the Red Raiders in the NFL. Other notable former Texas Tech players include, but are not limited to, Jordyn Brooks (LB, Miami Dolphins), a former 1st-round choice and now a starting linebacker and defensive staple. Terence Steele (OT, Dallas Cowboys) is the starting right tackle on the O-line. Tyree Wilson (Edge, Las Vegas Raiders), who was a 2023 NFL Draft pick (9th overall); Broderick Washington Jr. (DT, Baltimore Ravens); & Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (S, Arizona Cardinals).

For the first time, Texas Tech has cracked the top 100 among public universities in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings.



The No. 96 slot reflects growth in the ranking for the fourth consecutive year. Texas Tech also posted gains in value and veteran standings,… pic.twitter.com/WA3lnshB4r — Texas Tech University (@TexasTech) September 22, 2026

Texas Tech University is moving into the top 100 of national public colleges—moving up to No. 96 in 2027. The U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings is a big milestone for the institution. Texas Tech’s recognition as a Top 100 public university confirms years of growing research dollars, cutting-edge lab facilities, and high-impact research by staff and students. Texas Tech has repeatedly set enrollment records, reaching historic milestones of over 45,000 to 46,000 total students. The institution’s status as a Top 100 public university attracts top-tier high school graduates, high-achieving transfer students, and outstanding teachers from throughout the U.S. and the world.

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