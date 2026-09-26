Chargers vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The most shocking team of the first two weeks of the NFL season is the Los Angeles Chargers. People had high hopes and expectations for this team, entering the year as a dark horse Super Bowl contender. They were supposed to get off to a hot start, having the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders as their first two opponents on their home field. Unfortunately, the Chargers were upset in both games and now head to Buffalo with a 0-2 record.

You can find my best bet for this AFC matchup in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into the prop market and find three of my favorites.

Chargers vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

James Cook UNDER 78.5 Rush Yards (-118)

Josh Allen 250+ Pass Yards (+110)

Joshua Palmer Anytime Touchdown (+360)

James Cook UNDER 78.5 Rush Yards (-118)

In the Week 3 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I made the case for betting the UNDER on James Cook's rushing yards:

The Chargers have struggled this season, but their run defense has been better than you'd think. They rank eighth in opponent rush EPA, sixth in opponent rush success rate, and first in opponent yards per carry, giving up just 2.7 yards per rush. The Bills are going to be able to attack this Chargers defense through the air, but I think James Cook will struggle to get much going on the ground. He has gone over 83.5 rushing yards just once through the first two games.

Josh Allen 250+ Pass Yards (+110)

Defending the pass is where the Chargers have struggled this season. They have given up 8.0 yards per pass attempt, and they rank 25th in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate. That should lead to a strong performance by Josh Allen, who's off to a hot start in 2026. He threw for 334 yards in Week 1 against the Texans, and then 248 yards in Week 2 against the Lions.

Joshua Palmer Anytime Touchdown (+360)

Joshua Palmer has played over 30% of offensive snaps for the Bills through the first two weeks, scoring a touchdown in each game. Now, he gets to face his former team. Can I interest anyone in a revenge narrative? It's worth a bet at +360 based on how he's been utilised so far this season.

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