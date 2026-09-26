Bengals vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

An AFC North duel between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers is set to take place in Week 3.

The Bengals are off to a 2-0 start for the second straight season, but they'll hope to avoid the disastrous downfall that began in Week 3 last year. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets.

In this article, you'll find my top three player props for this divisional showdown. Let's dive into them.

Bengals vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions +110

Joe Burrow UNDER 255.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+370)

DK Metcalf OVER 4.5 Receptions +110

In this week's Player Prop Countdown, I ranked DK Metcalf to go over his receptions total as my No. 10-ranked prop bet for Week 3:

DK Metcalf has only hauled in eight receptions so far this season, but it may be a great time to buy low on the Steelers receiver. He's now sixth in the NFL in targets with 19, so Aaron Rodgers has been targeting him more often than his receptions number would indicate. If that continues this week, there's a great chance he goes over his set total of 4.5 on Sunday.

Joe Burrow UNDER 255.5 Passing Yards (-112)

Joe Burrow has yet to go over 255 passing yards in a game this season, including throwing for just 207 yards against the Texans last week. Burrow is a notoriously slow starter, so we should feel comfortable betting the UNDER on his passing yards total until he rounds into midseason form.

The Steelers' secondary has gotten off to a hot start this season. They rank first in opponent dropback EPA and fourth in opponent dropback success rate. That's another sign that signal that bodes well for the UNDER on Burrow's passing yards.

Pat Freiermuth Anytime Touchdown (+370)

The Bengals were the worst team in defending against tight ends last season, and that has continued into the 2026 season. Last year, Pat Freiermuth had a two-touchdown game against this Bengals defense, so let's see if he can have another strong performance against them this year. I'll bet on him to find the end zone at +370 odds.

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