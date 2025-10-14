'Unsung Hero' Set To Step Up After Skyler Gill-Howard's Injury
Just five snaps into the game against Kansas, Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard suffered an injury that resulted in him getting carted off. Junior defensive lineman A.J. Holmes Jr. rose to the occasion, playing a season-high 44 snaps while securing his second and third sacks of the season.
Holmes, a redshirt junior defensive lineman who played at Houston for three seasons, came to Lubbock, Texas, over the offseason with defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. He shone as a run defender, with positional versatility across the line.
While the 6'3", 300-pound Holmes is a defensive tackle by trade, he has shown the ability to rotate anywhere from defensive end to nose tackle. His ability to stop the run is his specialty, but he has expanded his pass-rushing capabilities this season while playing behind Gill-Howard and Lee Hunter inside.
"Even though he's a backup behind Skyler, we always know that he had the ability to go in and play at a high level and play at the standard that the defense plays at," said pass rusher David Bailey. "So there was never really any worry that he was going to go in and get things done."
The latest update on Gill-Howard was positive, given initial concerns. It seemed as though he suffered a long-term injury, but he is being called "a little bit more questionable" by head coach Joey McGuire than quarterback Behren Morton, who has a chance to play versus Arizona State in Week 8.
Gill-Howard is expected to visit an expert in Dallas to see how long he will remain out, which allows Holmes to start like he did in Houston (12 starts in 2024 and three starts in 2023).
"A.J. Holmes maybe is an unsung hero, stepping up with Skyler Gill-Howard going out," said Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood. "I thought A.J. had a great game. Wasn't surprised by that. That's the level that he's been playing at when he's been in the games, and that's the level that he practices at on a daily basis. I think his development has been great."
With Bailey and Romello Height rushing on the outside, the job will be easier for Holmes on Saturday, Oct. 18. The team travels to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., to face off with the Arizona State Sun Devils. The defense will be tested by a talented and dynamic quarterback, Sam Leavitt — that is, if he plays after missing last week due to an injury.
As Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham mentioned, Tech's defense is versatile and hard to predict. "They're multiple; four-down, three-down, bare pressure, no pressure … you know, sometimes you play teams and you kind of know what you're going to get — definitely not that type of team."
They should not lose a step with Holmes taking Gill-Howard's place. Holmes has played 54 snaps at right defensive tackle, 51 at left defensive tackle, 34 at left end, and 32 at right end. Last season at Houston, he played 634 defensive snaps with at least 99 snaps at all four spots and at nose tackle.
The Red Raiders will bring their elite defense to Arizona to face the Sun Devils, and the defensive line will be looking to capitalize on its nine-sack day against Kansas, no matter who is on the field.