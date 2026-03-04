Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Florida Gators have already clinched the regular-season title in the SEC, but the Arkansas Razorbacks can still improve where they stand in the conference heading into next week's tournament. With a win tonight against Texas, Arkansas can pull even with Alabama at 12-5.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns are in the middle of the pack in the conference, but can draw even with four other teams at 10-7 with a win tonight.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's game.

Texas vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Texas +7 (-110)

Arkansas -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas +250

Arkansas -320

Total

OVER 164.5 (-110)

UNDER 164.5 (-110)

Texas vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Texas Record: 18-11 (9-7 in SEC)

Arkansas Record: 21-8 (11-5 in SEC)

Texas vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

The OVER is 5-2 in Texas' last seven games

Arkansas is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games vs. Texas

Texas is 6-1 ATS in its last seven road games

Arkansas is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 4-1 in Arkansas' last five games

Arkansas is 19-2 straight up in its last 20 home games

Texas vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff Jr., G - Arkansas Razorbacks

Darius Acuff Jr. is one of the best guards in the SEC, leading the Razorbacks in both points per game (22.0) and assists (6.2). He has a unique task tonight when he has to face Dailyn Swain in what will end up being a 1-on-1 showdown between another dominant guard who leads his team in several categories. The Acuff Jr. vs. Swain showdown tonight is going to be must-watch television.

Texas vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm betting the OVER in tonight's SEC duel:

Both of these SEC teams are all offense, no defense. They rank 23rd and 49th in effective field goal percentage, but they also rank 196th and 226th in defensive efficiency. That alone should lead to this being a high-scoring affair, but it would help if the two teams also play at a fast pace.

Thankfully, Arkansas plays at one of the fastest paces in college basketball, ranking 24th in adjusted tempo. If they can push Texas to speed up its play, we could see plenty of points being scored in tonight's SEC duel.

Pick: OVER 164.5 (-110)

Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to earn up to a $250 bonus bet when you sign up and make your first wager with the online sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!