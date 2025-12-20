What Is the Latest Injury Update on Skyler Gill-Howard Ahead of the College Football Playoff?

One of the early-season stars for the Texas Tech Red Raiders' defense was interior defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard. The senior defensive lineman was a three-star prospect in the portal after excelling at Northern Illinois as a former zero-star high school recruit.

However, he suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 11 against Kansas that was expected to end his regular season. There was optimism that he could return for a potential postseason run, but the Red Raiders would need to get there first.

Fortunately for Gill-Howard, Tech went 12-1 and won the Big 12 championship, securing the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff and a first-round bye. This gave him plenty of time to rest and recover, should he eye a potential playoff return.

Since he traveled to Dallas for his surgery, though, there has been little update about his status. But with the College Football Playoff around the corner, positive news has rolled around. According to Pete Nakos of On3 via X, there is optimism that Gill-Howard could return if the Red Raiders make it to the semifinal round.

Texas Tech DL Skyler Gill-Howard underwent ankle surgery in October.



Sources tell @On3sports that there remains optimism that he could be available in the College Football Playoff if the Red Raiders advance past the quarterfinals.



More: https://t.co/9s22c4bh2O https://t.co/oSL1ubOEIm pic.twitter.com/OxVIm6kPBv — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 19, 2025

Texas Tech will find out on Saturday, Dec. 20, who it will play in the Orange Bowl; the Red Raiders will face the winner of No. 5 Oregon and 12th-seed James Madison. The Orange Bowl kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

If the Red Raiders advance past the quarterfinal round, Gill-Howard could potentially return in time for Tech's next game, which would be in Atlanta at the Peach Bowl. They would play against the winner of Indiana-Alabama, the Rose Bowl matchup on Jan. 1 that directly follows the Orange Bowl.

Gill-Howard started each of the Red Raiders' first six games; he dominated in non-conference play, recording a sack against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 1 and a pick-six against Kent State in Week 2. He also recorded at least one pressure and one run stop in each of the first five games, picking up 2.5 tackles for loss, 11 pressures, and eight run stops.

His athleticism was evident from the middle of the defense, which was a perfect complement for the threats that David Bailey and Romello Height provide on the outside as edge rushers. Gill-Howard recorded an 88.9 PFF pass-rush grade, showcasing his ability to impact opposing offenses.

PICK SIX!!!



Batted by Montes and snagged by Gill-Howard for a 55-yard return.#Big12FB | 📺 TNT & MAX pic.twitter.com/450j7RYqV2 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 6, 2025

In his absence, A.J. Holmes Jr. stepped up immensely, being honored as an AP All-American with 9.0 TFLs and 4.5 sacks. He proved to be one of the best run defenders in the country with an elite PFF grade of 90.4. Alongside Lee Hunter, who was also recognized as an All-American by multiple outlets, the interior of the defense was in good hands. Hunter recorded 8.5 TFLs and 2.5 sacks.

Jayden Cofield and Dooda Banks also stepped up as rotational players in the middle of Tech's defensive line. All four will be critical in the Orange Bowl, with Gill-Howard expected to remain out.

However, even with Gill-Howard away from the field, his impact on the team was still felt. He served as one of the team's leaders both in the open and behind the scenes, traveling with the team and leading them with pre-game speeches from his scooter while providing energy on the sideline during games.

He also graduated from Texas Tech on Friday, Dec. 12, showing his dedication both on and off the field in the face of adversity.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard is still taking the initiative to lead the defense despite being on a scooter.



Gill-Howard has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/ffwHWEeOkF — KeithInglisDT (@KeithInglisDT) October 25, 2025

His spirit, though, should come as no surprise. Coming out of Greenfield High School in Wisconsin, Gill-Howard was under-recruited as a zero-star prospect despite being a multi-sport athlete with all-conference, all-region, and all-state honors. He started his career with the Division II Upper Iowa Peacocks.

Gill-Howard then transferred to Northern Illinois; after a redshirt season, he played a backup role but showed promise before getting an expanded opportunity in 2024. As a redshirt junior, he totaled 8.0 TFLs and five sacks, being named a team captain and a third-team All-MAC selection by the coaches.

The interior defender has fought his way up the ranks to this point, and he is continuing to display that fight as he leads his team from the sideline amid his own pursuits to return to the field.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI.