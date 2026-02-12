SI

New-Look Pac-12 Releases 2026 Football Schedule With a Twist

The new-look Pac-12 on Wednesday revealed its 2026 football schedule.
Tim Capurso
Washington State and Oregon State will be joined by six full-time football-playing schools in the Pac-12 in 2026.
Washington State and Oregon State will be joined by six full-time football-playing schools in the Pac-12 in 2026.

The Pac-12 on Wednesday night announced its 2026 football schedule, with the new-look conference set to officially welcome six full-time football-playing members this fall.

Before taking a look at the schedule, here’s a quick refresher on how we got to this point. The old Pac-12 all but disbanded in 2024 amid college football’s realignment craze, as the conference was left with just two schools—Oregon State and Washington State—after the dust settled.

A brief legal battle ensued, in which the presidents of Oregon State and Washington State ultimately won control of conference rights and secured a hefty settlement. This fall, a new era begins for the conference.

Who is in the new-look Pac-12?

The Pac-12 in the fall of 2024 poached five schools from the Mountain West: Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Boise State, and San Diego State. October of 2024 beckoned the arrival of Gonzaga, a non-football school. Needing one more program to retain FBS eligibility, the Pac-12 welcomed Texas State in June of 2025, ushering in a new era for Pac-12 football.

The schedule, which begins on Sept. 5, features a four-game non-conference slate for each team to begin the year, followed by a seven-game round-robin slate of intra-conference contests with one bye week each during that stretch of play. The schedule then finishes up with a unique home-and-home flex matchup between the conference’s eight schools (more on that later).

Here’s a look at the full 2026 Pac-12 football schedule. Note: There are no Pac-12 games in Week 0, the conference's season begins in Week 1.

Boise State

Colorado State

Fresno State

Oregon State

San Diego State

Texas State

Utah State

Washington State

Week 1 (Sept. 5)

at Oregon

vs. Wyoming

at USC

at Houston

vs. Portland State

at Texas

vs. Idaho State

at Washington

Week 2 (Sept. 12)

vs. Memphis

vs. Southern Utah

vs. Sac. State

vs. Texas Tech

at UCLA

vs. UTSA

at Washington State

at Kansas State

Week 3 (Sept. 19)

vs. South Dakota

vs. BYU

at San Jose State

vs. Montana

vs. JMU

vs. North Texas

at Utah

vs. Duquesne

Week 4

at Western Michigan

at UTSA

vs. Rice

at UTEP

at Toledo

vs. Incarnate Word

vs. Troy

vs. Arizona

Week 5

vs. Utah State

vs. Oregon State

at Washington State

at Colorado State

vs. Texas State

at San Diego State

at Boise State

vs. Fresno State

Week 6

at Fresno State

BYE

vs. Boise State

vs. San Diego State

at Oregon State

BYE

vs. Washington State

at Utah State

Week 7

BYE

at Texas State

at San Diego State

vs. Washington State

vs. Fresno State

vs. Colorado State

BYE

at Oregon State

Week 8

at Washington State

vs. San Diego State

BYE

BYE

at Colorado State

vs. Utah State

at Texas State

vs. Boise State

Week 9

vs. Texas State

at Utah State

vs. Oregon State

at Fresno State

vs. Washington State

at Boise State

vs. Colorado State

at San Diego State

Week 10

at Colorado State

vs. Boise State

at Utah State

vs. Texas State

BYE

at Oregon State

vs. Fresno State

BYE

Week 11

vs. Oregon State

at Washington State

at Texas State

at Boise State

vs. Utah State

vs. Fresno State

at San Diego State

vs. Colorado State

Week 12

vs. San Diego State

at Fresno State

vs. Colorado State

vs. Utah State

at Boise State

vs. Washington State

at Oregon State

at Texas State

Week 13

FLEX (on road)

FLEX (at home)

FLEX (at home)

FLEX (on road)

FLEX (on road)

FLEX (on road)

FLEX (at home)

FLEX (at home)

The schedule features several marquee non-conference matchups, including notable early games like Boise State at Oregon, Oregon State vs. Texas Tech, and James Madison at San Diego State.

The season culminates with a championship game hosted at the home venue of the highest seed, with the matchup set to be determined after Week 12.

“We can’t wait to kick off the new era of Pac-12 football,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould in the press release. “Today’s schedule release is a major milestone on our path to launch, and the creativity behind our 2026 format reflects the strategic vision for what this conference will become.”

The Pac-12 to implement flex weekend in 2026

After 12 weeks of play, the Pac-12 is implementing a home-and-home flex matchup for Week 13, the season’s final contest. These games feature four predetermined home teams and four predetermined road teams that will be considered non-conference games in terms of the standings. Here are the tentative matchups, which were included in the Pac-12’s press release obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer.

Boise State at Utah State 
Texas State at Colorado State
San Diego State at Fresno State
Oregon State at Washington State

The Pac-12, per its press release, will have the right to adjust these four matchups to ensure optimal positioning for a potential College Football Playoff appearance or to ensure that Week 13 and the conference championship game are not repeat matchups.

So, let’s say a 10-win Oregon State team that has secured the Pac-12’s top seed is set to face off against a two-win Washington State team in Week 13. To potentially aid both the Beavers’ College Football Playoff resume and the game’s television ratings, the Pac-12 could swap out Washington State for a better opponent, boosting Oregon State’s strength of schedule. In 2026, the highest-ranked team from one of the Group of Six conferences, regardless of whether it’s a conference champion or not, will receive an automatic bid.

The Pac-12’s scheduling flexibility, in theory, gives the conference the best possible chance to angle itself for that automatic bid.

Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

