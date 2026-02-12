New-Look Pac-12 Releases 2026 Football Schedule With a Twist
The Pac-12 on Wednesday night announced its 2026 football schedule, with the new-look conference set to officially welcome six full-time football-playing members this fall.
Before taking a look at the schedule, here’s a quick refresher on how we got to this point. The old Pac-12 all but disbanded in 2024 amid college football’s realignment craze, as the conference was left with just two schools—Oregon State and Washington State—after the dust settled.
A brief legal battle ensued, in which the presidents of Oregon State and Washington State ultimately won control of conference rights and secured a hefty settlement. This fall, a new era begins for the conference.
Who is in the new-look Pac-12?
The Pac-12 in the fall of 2024 poached five schools from the Mountain West: Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Boise State, and San Diego State. October of 2024 beckoned the arrival of Gonzaga, a non-football school. Needing one more program to retain FBS eligibility, the Pac-12 welcomed Texas State in June of 2025, ushering in a new era for Pac-12 football.
The schedule, which begins on Sept. 5, features a four-game non-conference slate for each team to begin the year, followed by a seven-game round-robin slate of intra-conference contests with one bye week each during that stretch of play. The schedule then finishes up with a unique home-and-home flex matchup between the conference’s eight schools (more on that later).
Here’s a look at the full 2026 Pac-12 football schedule. Note: There are no Pac-12 games in Week 0, the conference's season begins in Week 1.
Boise State
Colorado State
Fresno State
Oregon State
San Diego State
Texas State
Utah State
Washington State
Week 1 (Sept. 5)
at Oregon
vs. Wyoming
at USC
at Houston
vs. Portland State
at Texas
vs. Idaho State
at Washington
Week 2 (Sept. 12)
vs. Memphis
vs. Southern Utah
vs. Sac. State
vs. Texas Tech
at UCLA
vs. UTSA
at Washington State
at Kansas State
Week 3 (Sept. 19)
vs. South Dakota
vs. BYU
at San Jose State
vs. Montana
vs. JMU
vs. North Texas
at Utah
vs. Duquesne
Week 4
at Western Michigan
at UTSA
vs. Rice
at UTEP
at Toledo
vs. Incarnate Word
vs. Troy
vs. Arizona
Week 5
vs. Utah State
vs. Oregon State
at Washington State
at Colorado State
vs. Texas State
at San Diego State
at Boise State
vs. Fresno State
Week 6
at Fresno State
BYE
vs. Boise State
vs. San Diego State
at Oregon State
BYE
vs. Washington State
at Utah State
Week 7
BYE
at Texas State
at San Diego State
vs. Washington State
vs. Fresno State
vs. Colorado State
BYE
at Oregon State
Week 8
at Washington State
vs. San Diego State
BYE
BYE
at Colorado State
vs. Utah State
at Texas State
vs. Boise State
Week 9
vs. Texas State
at Utah State
vs. Oregon State
at Fresno State
vs. Washington State
at Boise State
vs. Colorado State
at San Diego State
Week 10
at Colorado State
vs. Boise State
at Utah State
vs. Texas State
BYE
at Oregon State
vs. Fresno State
BYE
Week 11
vs. Oregon State
at Washington State
at Texas State
at Boise State
vs. Utah State
vs. Fresno State
at San Diego State
vs. Colorado State
Week 12
vs. San Diego State
at Fresno State
vs. Colorado State
vs. Utah State
at Boise State
vs. Washington State
at Oregon State
at Texas State
Week 13
FLEX (on road)
FLEX (at home)
FLEX (at home)
FLEX (on road)
FLEX (on road)
FLEX (on road)
FLEX (at home)
FLEX (at home)
The schedule features several marquee non-conference matchups, including notable early games like Boise State at Oregon, Oregon State vs. Texas Tech, and James Madison at San Diego State.
The season culminates with a championship game hosted at the home venue of the highest seed, with the matchup set to be determined after Week 12.
“We can’t wait to kick off the new era of Pac-12 football,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould in the press release. “Today’s schedule release is a major milestone on our path to launch, and the creativity behind our 2026 format reflects the strategic vision for what this conference will become.”
The Pac-12 to implement flex weekend in 2026
After 12 weeks of play, the Pac-12 is implementing a home-and-home flex matchup for Week 13, the season’s final contest. These games feature four predetermined home teams and four predetermined road teams that will be considered non-conference games in terms of the standings. Here are the tentative matchups, which were included in the Pac-12’s press release obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer.
Boise State at Utah State
Texas State at Colorado State
San Diego State at Fresno State
Oregon State at Washington State
The Pac-12, per its press release, will have the right to adjust these four matchups to ensure optimal positioning for a potential College Football Playoff appearance or to ensure that Week 13 and the conference championship game are not repeat matchups.
So, let’s say a 10-win Oregon State team that has secured the Pac-12’s top seed is set to face off against a two-win Washington State team in Week 13. To potentially aid both the Beavers’ College Football Playoff resume and the game’s television ratings, the Pac-12 could swap out Washington State for a better opponent, boosting Oregon State’s strength of schedule. In 2026, the highest-ranked team from one of the Group of Six conferences, regardless of whether it’s a conference champion or not, will receive an automatic bid.
The Pac-12’s scheduling flexibility, in theory, gives the conference the best possible chance to angle itself for that automatic bid.
