What Schottenheimer’s Visit to Tech's Pro Day Means for Rodriguez, Cowboys?

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys produced one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season.

Depsite having a championship level offense, the Cowboys were left out of the playoffs. It appears second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer is looking to change things quickly as he plans to attend Texas Tech's Pro Day on March 26.

Texas Tech was well represented at the NFL Scouting Combine last week with David Bailey, Lee Hunter and Jacob Rodriguez strengthening their draft stocks ahead of the draft next month.

The Red Raiders fielded one of the best defenses in college football last season despite falling short of expectations with an early playoff exit. Defensive coordinator Shiel Wood's unit offers several talented players who could be considered as high draft picks.

"It's going to be awesome," McGuire said during his opening spring press conference Thursday. "The Cowboys head coach is going to be here. The Saints, the Jets, they're going to be here. The GM of the Carolina Panthers and their group are going to be here."

Dallas Cowboys beat reporter Clarence Hill suggest that Rodriguez could be a first round selection as Bailey could be off the board much earlier than the No. 12 pick that the franchise currently holds.

Rodriguez’s draft stock has been on the rise over the past week due to one of the best performances by a linebacker in combine history. While he didn't steal as many headlines as other available players at his position, he still performed at a high mark in every category.

Rodriguez at the Combine



40-yard Dash: 4.57 seconds (No. 9, LB)

10-yard Split: 1.6 seconds (No. 7, LB)

Vertical: 38.5 inches (No. 6, LB)

Broad Jump: 10-feet-1-inch (No. 10, LB)

3-cone Drill: 6.9 seconds (No. 1, LB)

20-yard Shuttle: 4.19 seconds (No. 1, LB)

Back Pedal Reaction: 18.43 MPH (No. 1, LB

Per Texas Tech HC Joey McGuire to reporters today, Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer will be in attendance at the Red Raiders Pro Day on March 26.



The DE David Bailey going to be gone by 12. Has to be for Jacob Rodriguez



Right?



Is an option at 20 or a trade back?… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 5, 2026

Prior to the combine, Rodriguez was considered at least a second or third round selection, but with his draft stock on the rise, it's easy to see his ceiling being a mid-to-late first rounder next month.

The Cowboys have two first round picks at No. 12 and No. 20 which gives the 2025 Heisman finalist a chance of staying in his home state and play for the NFL's most recognizable franchises.

Dallas' defense is now under direction of 34-year-old coordinator Christian Parker, who is in charge rebuilding a defense that finished dead last among NFL teams by allowing 30.1 points per game in 2025.

Parker is expected to plans to implement a multiple defensive scheme, transitioning from a base 3-4 defense that Matt Eberflus had in place last season.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While a first round selection to fill an immediate need such as middle linebacker can be considered risky, Rodriguez could fill the role perfectly. His adaptability and high football IQ that he showed at the combine certainly backs up his production over the course of his Texas Tech career.

The ultra-productive college linebacker recorded 255 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and two rumble returns for touchdowns in his final 27 games.

With Schottenheimer expected to be in attendance the Red Raiders' Pro Day could mean he is targeting Rodrigues, but it's possible he could be looking at several other key contributors to last seasons defense as wel.

Stay up to date on Texas Tech Athletics by bookmarking Texas Tech On SI and follow us on Twitter .

More From Texas Tech on SI