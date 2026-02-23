NFL Free-Agency Tracker 2026: Grading Every Major Move

While NFL free agency doesn’t officially begin until March 11, the moves are already beginning.

There are a host of big names slated to hit free agency this winter, including some of the league’s brightest stars, including the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson, Colts quarterback Daniel Jones and Jets running back Breece Hall, among many others. And while any player who isn’t released early (Tyreek Hill) can’t sign with another team yet, players can still re-sign with their current squad, giving us plenty to watch for in the coming days and weeks.

On March 9, the league allows all 32 clubs to engage in conversations with all players on expiring contracts, as the legal tampering period begins at noon ET. As of 4 p.m. ET on March 11, any contract agreed upon by a player and a new team can become official.

For each significant signing and re-signing, we will have analysis and grades. Let's dive in.

FEB. 21

Cowboys re-sign Javonte Williams

Despite being well over the projected salary cap, the Cowboys were aggressive in keeping one of their own.

Dallas and veteran running back Javontae Williams agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal after Williams rushed for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry in 2025. Williams, 25, came to the Cowboys on a one-year deal this past offseason after spending his rookie contract with the Broncos. After a promising rookie campaign in which he gained 1,219 yards from scrimmage and scored seven times, Williams tore multiple ligaments in his knee against the Raiders in Week 4 and never fully regained his prior form.

However, Williams found himself with Dallas and helped the Cowboys rank ninth in rushing with 125.6 yards per game. With Williams now in the fold long-term, owner/general manager Jerry Jones can focus on how to proceed with star receiver George Pickens while also fixing a defense that ranked 30th a year ago.

Grade: B+

