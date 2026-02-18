Which Portal Additions Are Most Valuable For Red Raiders in 2026?

LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second consecutive offseason, the Texas Tech Red Raiders leaned into the transfer portal with the intention of turning a College Football Playoff season into sustained national relevance.

After finishing 12-2, winning the Big 12 title and reaching the CFP, Texas Tech didn't rest and went out aggressively targeting proven veterans and playmakers to restock key areas of its roster for next season.

The result is one of the more impactful portal classes in the country, blending veteran quarterback leadership, defensive playmaking and skill position depth. Here are the transfers most likely to have immediate impact for the Red Raiders next fall.

Brendan Sorsby, Quarterback

At the top of the list is Brendan Sorsby, the veteran passer from conference rival Cincinnati was among the highest-profile transfer commitment in Texas Tech history. Sorsby, a dual-threat quarterback chose the Red Raiders over LSU and a few others and wasreportedly offered millions in NIL deals elsewhere.

Sorsby’s arrival fills the most important vacancy on the roster. After quarterback Behren Morton wrapped up his eligibility by leading the program to the playoffs, Tech sought a signal caller capable of both arm strength and mobility.

What's that?!



You want six-minutes of Brendan Sorsby highlights to get you through a Sunday night?!



Not a problem at all 😏😏



pic.twitter.com/UUH1J3EfHd — 🦅 double eagle fan felipe 🦅 (@felipe4prez) January 5, 2026

In 2025 at Cincinnati, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards with 27 touchdowns and added 580 rushing yards and nine scores. His experience as a starter gives Texas Tech the arm talent, leadership and offensive stability that many championship contenders require.

The Red Raiders’ offense under Sorsby is expected to maintain its big-play tendencies while adding a layer of consistency that was occasionally missing in 2025. His ability to extend plays with his legs and make downfield throws should open up more vertical looks for wideouts and keep opposing secondaries on edge.

Malcolm Simmons, Wide Receiver

Texas Tech added depth at receiver with the commitment of Malcolm Simmons, a former Auburn pass-catcher and one of the higher-rated portal receivers available. Simmons brings explosive playmaking ability and route sophistication to a receiver corps in need of more over the top targets.

His presence helps productively replenish a unit that needs perimeter threats to stretch defenses in the Big 12 and on the national stage. Simmons’ ability to win contested catches and gain separation on intermediate and deep routes provides Sorsby with a weapon capable of producing instant sparks in the passing game.

Malcolm Simmons finished the year with back-to-back games of over 140 yards. Former blue chip recruit who is ready to break out.#TexasTech lands him over 3 other SEC contenders. Great get for the Red Raiders.pic.twitter.com/4Ydm9l1RD3 — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) January 12, 2026

In a league where spacing and yards after catch are critical to offensive success, Simmons’ addition is a direct answer to defensive adjustments likely to face Texas Tech in 2026.

Austin Romaine, Linebacker

On the defensive side of the ball, Austin Romaine brings a veteran presence to the Red Raiders’ linebacker corps. A transfer from Kansas State, Romaine was dependable as they come as he recorded 66 tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks in 2025.

His impact will be felt immediately in run defense and situational pressure packages. Texas Tech’s explosive offense often puts pressure on its defense to make stops; Romaine’s tackling ability and sideline-to-sideline range should help balance that burden.

Austin Romaine is the #2 linebacker and #16 overall player in the transfer portal. Seamless fit to take over Jacob Rodriguez’s spot. Proven winner and production in the Big 12.



Great pickup for Tech.pic.twitter.com/PtGdVYzT5Y — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) January 4, 2026

His experience in Big 12 competition also provides maturity to a unit that must replace several departures and defend against elite offensive weapons throughout the conference.

Mateen Ibirogba and Adam Trick, Defensive Line

The line of scrimmage was yet again a major focus Texas Tech’s transfer strategy just a year after fielding arguably the most dominant unit in the country.

Mateen Ibirogba, a massive defensive lineman from Wake Forest, and Adam Trick, an edge rusher from Miami (Ohio), bring physicality and disruption potential to a unit that seeks to be as dominant up front as it was a season ago.

Ibirogba’s size allows Texas Tech to run multiple fronts and keep offenses guessing. His ability to occupy blocks and get push against interior gaps opens lanes for linebackers like Romaine and rising local talent. Meanwhile, Trick’s edge pressure complements Tech’s sack-creating philosophy, giving opponents fewer comfortable moments in the pocket.

These additions are part of a larger reloading of the defensive line that also includes incoming rotational players meant to provide depth and keep the rotation fresh throughout a long, physical season.

Corey Platt Jr., Linebacker

Another intriguing addition is Corey Platt Jr., a linebacker transfer from Houston. With his combination of speed, tackling ability and coverage instincts, Platt adds flexibility to linebacker rotations, giving defensive coordinator Sheil Wood a veteran option on the backend and in blitz packages.

Corey Platt Jr has experience in this system & reunites with Shiel Wood at Texas Tech. Good production in a part time role in 2025.



Second year in a row that Tech plucks a quality player off the UH defense following A.J. Holmes Jr last off-season.pic.twitter.com/QeUlWPq4m9 — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) January 13, 2026

His presence allows Tech to maintain its aggressive defensive philosophy while managing player fatigue and adapting to various offensive schemes.

Playoff Impact?

This transfer haul reflects a program aware of its recent achievements and ready to build on them. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt and Head Coach Joey McGuire have emphasized continued growth, noting that the expectations after a Big 12 title and CFP appearance are higher than before.

The portal strategy is not just about filling spots, but more about adding plug-and-play experience that can win games early in the season. push the Red Raiders deeper into postseason contention.

Sorsby’s command of the offense coupled with added playmakers like Simmons, Jones and Lee creates a more dynamic and adaptable unit. Defensively, Romaine, Ibirogba and Trick serve as immediate upgrades in tackling, pressure creation and front-seven adaptability.

Texas Tech’s portal haul also ranks highly nationally, reflecting both quantity and quality of acquisitions. Popular sources that rate portal classes have placed the Red Raiders among the top tiers of incoming transfer groups in 2026.

Looking Ahead

There remain potential targets and needs, particularly in the secondary and offensive line continuity. But the foundation laid through these transfers gives Texas Tech built-in momentum heading toward spring practice and fall camp.

If the Red Raiders can blend these new faces with returning contributors and high-end high school talent, the recipe could again land a competitive edge in the Big 12 and beyond.

More From Texas Tech On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations