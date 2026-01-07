New Texas Tech Quarterback Has Reported Copy of LSU Contract Leaked

College football is the Wild, Wild West nowadays.

NIL deals are off the charts as monetary agreements have soared past the going rate from the previous offseason.

The latest development in the recruitment of Texas Tech transfer signee Brendan Sorsby is that his total package from LSU was reportedly $3.5 million, which is a solid rate considering he's never guided a team to more than seven wins in a season. Shared on X by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, fans got a glimpse into what NIL deals look like and what it takes to compete in the current college football landscape.

Documents: LSU proposed to QB Brendan Sorsby a $3.5M NIL guarantee thru its MMR partner.



The 6-foot-3, 235-pound dual-threat passer entered the transfer portal after enjoying his best season as a collegiate athlete in 2025. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the coaches after passing for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only five interceptions.

Of course, there were several multi-million dollar quarterbacks available in the portal last year, including Miami (FL)'s Carson Beck, Duke's Darian Mensah, and Texas' Arch Manning, who were all rumored to be making north of $4 million in 2025.

Now, Sorsby will reap the benefit of being the top passer in the transfer portal this cycle, as Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that the Red Raiders' new quarterback will have an NIL deal expected to be in the range of $5 million.

Obviously, the market for a starting quarterback has soared, as Texas Tech dished out a reported $7 million for a defensive line that was among the best in the nation in 2025, led by former Stanford transfer David Bailey.

Sorsby is set to make more than many of the NFL rookies selected in last year's draft class. His rumored $5 million deal would have made him the No. 16 highest paid rookie in the league this season, ahead of former Ole Miss defensive lineman Walter Nolen Jr., who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Red Raiders currently rank No. 2 in the Big 12, behind Oklahoma State, and No. 5 nationally in the transfer portal rankings with 10 total commitments, according to 247Sports' rankings.

Red Raiders Transfer Commits

The Red Raiders were active in the transfer portal last offseason ahead of the 2025 season. The gambit was successful, as the talent evaluation won out with program-changing additions like Bailey, Romello Height, Howard Sampson, and others.

This offseason has run a familiar course, as Texas Tech looks to defend its Big 12 title. The Red Raiders have replenished their ranks, particularly through key defensive additions.

• Trey White, EDGE (San Diego State)

• Austin Romaine, LB (Kansas State)

• JoJo Johnson, DL (Oregon State)

• Bryce Butler, DL (Washington)

• Jalen Jones, WR (Alabama State)

• Brendan Sorsby, QB (Cincinnati)

• Mateen Ibirogba, DL (Wake Forest)

• Julien Laventure, DL (Akron)

• Adam Trick, DL (Miami, OH)

• Davin Martin, CB (UTSA)

• Donte Lee Jr., WR, (Liberty)

• Amarie Fleming, EDGE (Allen University)

For more information on Texas Tech's transfer portal activity — including more information on the commitments, players transferring, and expected visits — check out the Texas Tech Transfer Portal Tracker.

