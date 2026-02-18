Red Raiders' Star Sees Stock Soar in Latest NFL Mock Drafts

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey continues to solidify his status as a top-five prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft, blending high-end sack production with film traits that intrigue professional evaluators.

Bailey finished the 2025 season tied with the FBS lead in sacks, recording 14.5 takedowns in power-conference play, and he consistently generated pressure against elite offensive lines. His ability to separate from blockers and affect quarterbacks ranked among the nation’s best and led to the Red Raiders making tis first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Most national pundits have Bailey ranked among the top 10 prospects for this year's draft, but a recent board released earlier this week slotted him at No. 4 overall to Tennessee.

“Holding the No. 4 overall selection, the Titans could find it difficult to pass on an elite edge defender like David Bailey out of Texas Tech, Elijah wrote. "While some mock drafts debate whether Rueben Bain might come off the board first, Bailey’s size and wingspan give him a clear advantage in projecting to the next level."

Path Defined By Growth

Bailey, who began his collegiate career at Stanford, transferred to Texas Tech ahead of the 2025 season and immediately elevated his draft stock. His journey from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 showcased his ability to adapt on the fly against a quality group of conference opponents.

At Tech, Bailey’s combination of length, flexibility and burst off the snap helped him disrupt offenses game after game. On 118 true pass-rush snaps tracked by analytical services, he produced 12 sacks and 48 total pressures, numbers that ranked him at the top of his class, according to Pro Football Focus.

With Tennessee's hiring of long-time defensive mind Robert Saleh as head coach, Bailey would be someone the organization could build a defense around for the future and even as early as Year One.

“With Robert Saleh stepping in to shape the team’s defensive identity, securing a dominant pass rusher could be a priority. Bailey brings the kind of physical presence off the edge that defensive-minded coaches covet, blending youth, power, and high-end effort.”

How He Translates to Next Level

Bailey, 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, has enough twitch and burst to challenge tackles in space. Most scouts agree that his smooth change of direction and multi-move pass-rush arsenal will translate at the professional level.

His acceleration whether he's lined up on the edges or even in a linebacker role enables him to separate from blockers without always needing to be the strongest guy is pass rush situations.

While Bailey’s impact against the run requires some refinement, gaining additional strength could help him set the edge more consistently against traditional pro-style offenses.

Mock Draft Momentum

Across numerous mock drafts, Bailey has been projected within the top seven selections, often landing with teams that prioritize edge rush in the early rounds of the 2026 class. Multiple scenarios have him in range of franchises like the Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets.

One NFL mock draft slots Bailey as high as No. 2, which would make him the second-highest Red Raider ever selected dating back to 1964.

"The Jets have their pick of the draft’s finest edge rushers here," Daniel Jeremiah wrote. Bailey’s combination of explosiveness and production is the best of the bunch."

Pro Day and Combine Outlook

Bailey is expected to build on his draft momentum when he competes at the NFL Combine scheduled for Feb. 23 - March 2, with on-field workouts occurring Feb. 26 - March 1. The annual event also features player interviews with team personnel, media sessions and other valuable testing for each respective franchise.

The combine has sent out invitations to 319 prospects, 166 on offense, 146 on defense and another seven went to special teamers.

Here is Bailey's latest scouting evaluation from NFL.com ahead of the 2026 NFL Combine.

Bailey is extremely hard for linemen to stay in front of. He moves like a slashing two guard, blending explosiveness and fluidity to slip, bend and flow around blocks from multiple angles. His leverage and lower-body flexion create game-over scenarios once he reaches pocket depth with even a minor lead.



He can be stalled when a blocker latches his hands in deep, but Bailey’s elusiveness and suddenness make clean clamps a relative rarity. He’s instinctive with natural mid-rush counters, but he must continue developing hand usage and crafting rush plans for when protection shifts his way.



Teams can run at Bailey due to his lack of anchor and take-on presence, but his work-around quickness will also lead to tackles for loss. His draft grade is slightly tempered by a lack of desired size/length, but the explosiveness and athletic talent is truly elite. His sack production should carry over to the NFL as an odd-front rush linebacker with Pro Bowl upside. David Bailey's NFL.com evaluation

More From Texas Tech On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations