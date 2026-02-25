Mississippi State vs. Alabama Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Alabama Crimson Tide have kocked off six straight wins, desperately trying to catch the Florida Gators atop the SEC. They're still two games behind them heading into tonight's slate, but if things break their way, which includes beating Mississippi State, they could narrow that gap one game further.

Mississippi State has struggled this season with a 5-9 record in the SEC, but the Bulldogs can still improve their seeding in the conference tournament with a strong finish to their regular season schedule.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Mississippi State +14 (-110)

Alabama -14 (-110)

Moneyline

Mississippi State +800

Alabama -1408

Total

OVER 175 (-110)

UNDER 175 (-110)

Mississippi State vs. Alabama How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Mississippi State Record: 13-14 (5-9 in SEC)

Alabama Record: 20-7 (10-4 in SEC)

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games

Alabama is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. Mississippi State

The OVER is 11-2 in Mississippi State's last 13 games

Alabama is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 5-1 in its last six games

Alabama is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Key Player to Watch

Aden Holloway., G - Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama leads all college basketball teams in three-point shot rate, and no player on the team is more lethal from beyond the arc than Aden Holloway. He's hitting his threes at a rate of 43.7%, so if the Crimson Tide can continue to find ways to get him open on the perimeter, Alabama is going to be a team to keep an eye on in March.

Mississippi State vs. Alabama Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm taking the points with Mississippi State tonight:

I'm not convinced Alabama is as good a team as its record and ranking indicate. Mississippi State, which has a record of 13-14, isn't far off in many metrics. Alabama is undoubtedly the better shooting team, but the Crimson Tide ranks just 234th in defensive efficiency, only two spots ahead of the Bulldogs at 236th.

No team shoots the 3-ball at a higher rate than Alabama, but that feeds right into Mississippi State's defensive strength. The Bulldogs rank 58th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 31.7% from beyond the arc.

