4-Star Defensive Back Schedules Official Visit With Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas. — One season after fielding one of the most dominant defenses in college football, the performance continues to help Texas Tech's pursuit of top prospects across the country.

2027 4-star defensive back Blake Jenkins has scheduled an official visit at Texas Tech for June 19-21, according to a post on his X account.

The 6-foot-1.5, 190 pound defender is the No. 169 ranked prospect in the nation, No. 16 among cornerbacks and No. 25 athlete in the Lone Star State for 2027, per 247Sports Player rankings. The Katy native has received a long list of offers from programs such as Texas, LSU, Florida, Vanderbilt, Houston, Florida State, Kentucky, Iowa, Michigan, Tennessee and many others.

As a highly sought prospect, Jenkins intends to take other official visits to Vanderbilt (May 28), Florida (June 4), Texas (June 12),

He played for Thompson High School as a sophomore where he burst on to the scene in 2024. He recorded 12 tackles, one INT, and four pass breakups across five games.



✨ Junior Season Highlights | Class of 2027 ✨

Grateful for every snap this season. Kept working… kept learning… kept competing.



Locked in and continuing to grind for a BIG senior year. 🔒@othsfalconfb @mcvey_todd @BuckFitz @NCEC_Recruiting @npatexas1 @jaxon_rose8… pic.twitter.com/Y8Ogb5FmKj — 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝑱𝒆𝒏𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒔 (@Blake_Jenkins27) November 30, 2025

Jenkins transferred to Katy Tompkins for his junior year in 2025 and became an immediate contributor with 26 tackles, two interceptions, and one pass deflection. He reports a 40-yard dash time of 4.48 seconds and earned first-team All-6A District III honors.

Why Texas Tech is in the Mix

Tech’s defensive resurgence last season has become a central recruiting pitch with top prospects across the country. The Red Raiders showed the ability to develop a defensive backfield built upon transfers within an aggressive scheme that created turnovers and limited explosive plays.

For a player like Jenkins, that style fits his strengths as a long defender with ball production.

The June 19-21 official visit gives Texas Tech a prime window to host Jenkins after he has already seen other SEC programs, which is a big deal when recruiting a high school prospect. This will allow the Red Raiders to roll out the red carpet, address any lingering questions about scheme fit, player development and long-term NFL projection after he has experienced other environments.

The in-state angle also cannot be ignored either as Jenkins remains a priority target for Texas, Houston and other Power Four programs within the state. Texas Tech’s staff will need to emphasize both opportunity and fit, particularly at a position where early playing time often proves decisive.

Where the 2027 Class Sits

Texas Tech's class currently ranks No. 11 nationally in 247Sports Team Recruiting rankings with commitments from four blue chip prospects this cycle. Each pledge is from the Lone Star State headlined by 5-star athlete Jalen Brewster, the No. 4 prospect in the nation out of Cedar Hill.

Palestine 5-star quarterback Kavian Bryant has been firmly committed to the Red Raiders since November and is currently slotted as the No. 2 passer in the country. Bryant committed to Texas Tech over offers from programs such as Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Oregon, Colorado, Michigan and many others.

He has dominated on the gridiron through three seasons completing 517-of-739 passes for 7,791 yards, 103 touchdowns and only 15 interceptions. The 6-foot-3 quarterback is capable of being a difference maker in the running game, adding 2,364 yards and 24 scores on the ground.

Bryant has an elite hardwood game, surpassing the 2,000 point mark midway through his junior season for Palestine's basketball program.

Desoto 4-star defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond is a dominant force in the DFW Metroplex and has been firmly committed to the Red Raiders since September 2025. He is the No. 158 ranked prospect nationally, No. 17 among defensive linemen and No. 22 in Texas.

As a junior, Redmond recorded 28 tackles, and five tackles for loss this season.

While 4-star wide receiver Benny Easter's recruitment remains fluid as rival longtime rival Texas Longhorns attempt to flip him. For the time being, he remains pledged to Tech as the No. 114 ranked player in the nation, No. 18 among wide receivers and No. 16 player in Texas.

Easter, a product of Summer Creek High School in Houston, has caught 135 passes for 2,296 yards and 31 touchdowns over the past two seasons on the varsity level.

