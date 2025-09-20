Will Hammond Lifts Texas Tech Despite Sloppy Start at Rice-Eccles
Statements were made by the Texas Tech football team when they traveled to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes. What started as a sloppy offensive performance ended in a bold fourth-quarter push from the Red Raiders, behind a redshirt freshman backup quarterback and a gritty defensive showing.
With starter Behren Morton exiting the game for the second time on Saturday, and the third time this year, Will Hammond had a breakout second half on the big stage to open up Big 12 play.
It was an uphill climb for Texas Tech, with several penalties, including seven false starts, but Hammond got it done on the ground and in the air to lead the Red Raiders to their first ranked win of the 2024-25 season.
In the first half, Texas Tech faced nine penalties for 88 yards, which ballooned up to 14 for 122 yards by the end of the game. A pair of turnovers, two first-half interceptions from Morton, kept the team from securing an early lead despite an equally sloppy offensive outing from Utah. The score was a modest 10-3 at the half.
However, Hammond came in and reignited Texas Tech's offense. He completed 13 of his 16 pass attempts for 169 yards and two touchdowns while adding eight carries for 61 yards.
"He's a dude, man. He's a guy that's played. … He got every snap in the spring when [Morton] was going through all his shoulder rehab and everything. And so, he's taken a lot of reps," Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said.
"But the one thing, you know, we really feel, and I know this is coachspeak to a lot of people, but the standard is the standard," McGuire said. "If you walk on that field and you're wearing the double-T, there's only one way to play — you go out and you execute the game plan."
The first two full series for Hammond in the second half after Morton's exit ended in punts, but after that point, the Red Raiders scored on four straight drives.
He led a 12-play, 79-yard drive to take a 13-3 lead with a field goal, which included a 19-yard play to Reggie Virgil and a 33-yard throw to Caleb Douglas. Hammond then answered Utah's first touchdown with one of his own, a four-play, 75-yard drive with a 32-yard rush and a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Terrance Carter Jr.
By the end of the game, Hammond had completed six passes of 15+ yards, adding an explosive element that was absent early in the game when Utah's defenders held Morton back.
Hammond did not just come out of nowhere, though. He caught eyes in Week 1 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff when he completed seven of nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, adding a 64-yard score on the ground. In Weeks 2 and 3, he made appearances as well, completing 11 of 16 passes for 108 yards with 44 rushing yards.
He received praise from his coaches, with offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich previously stating that he believed Hammond could start on other programs. Ahead of Week 2, with concern for Morton's status due to a knee injury, the coaching staff showed its confidence in its QB2.
"If Will's got to go [in Week 2] — you know, he's been in two a little over two college games. He's been really successful in those college games, so if he's got to start, then we feel great about that," McGuire said about Hammond ahead of Week 2 against Kent State.
The Red Raiders have a bye week and do not play until Oct. 4, a road trip against the Houston Cougars. Depending on the severity of Morton's injury, he has a week to rest before Tech has to suit up again. However, if he cannot go, the scarlet and black have faith in their dual-threat quarterback from Hutto.