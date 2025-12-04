Wish No. 22 for Red Raider Fans for the Texas Tech Holiday Wish List

Texas Tech fans will have another day and three weeks to make their 25 wishes. What is the 22nd wish for all Red Raider fans?

This is wish number 22 on our list of desires from Texas Tech supporters. We're counting down to wish number one.

Wish No. 22: Texas Tech Football to have a top 20 recruiting class in 2026.

December 3rd is the first day that student-athletes can sign their intent to play for various college football programs. Even though the Red Raiders have had much success this season due to the additions of key players through the transfer portal, Texas Tech is set on bringing in an outstanding and highly rated top-20 high school recruiting class.

Several recruiting sites have the Texas Tech Red Raiders' high school football recruiting class of 2026 as one of the best in the country and the best in the Big 12 Conference.

Updated Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings as National Signing Day kicks off✍️



Live Updates: https://t.co/a7L9auofgZ pic.twitter.com/poWqgFupvf — Rivals (@Rivals) December 3, 2025

Being able to utilize Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities to the levels Texas Tech has, along with signing dedicated top recruits due to the hard work from the coaching staff, has helped the team rank so highly nationally.

It's not often that Texas Tech has so many five-star and high-ranked four stars in one class. The average grade and total score for the class go up because of this.

Felix Ojo's big-time signing helped Texas Tech's recruiting class rank as high as it does. To keep his word, they beat out traditional powerhouses like Ohio State, Texas, and Michigan. He was the country's best offensive tackle.

5-star OT Felix Ojo has officially signed with Texas Tech 🌵@FelixTheOL



The Red Raiders add the No. 4 OT in the country and their second 5-star in the 2026 class. Athletic and aggressive player with major room for growth. https://t.co/Va3E6S7lWQ pic.twitter.com/jweYXxaGgC — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) December 3, 2025

The Red Raiders had LaDamion Guyton sign with Texas Tech, a five-star player. He makes the line of defense very strong for the future.

5-star LaDamion Guyton has signed with Texas Tech 🌵 @DamionGuyton3



Guyton ranks as the No. 1 OLB in the country after reclassifying from 2027 earlier this year. Athletic, aggressive, physical, and productive - Tech secures one of their top targets. https://t.co/iC0eVQzv5G pic.twitter.com/BJsP1yOtBs — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) December 3, 2025

The class also has many four-star stars. A lot of them are Texas's best players. The offensive lineman Bryce Gilmore, the running back Ashton Rowden, and the defensive back S'Vioarean Martin are all four-star prospects who stand out in this signing class.

Building something special 📈 pic.twitter.com/kh2OCzp1cx — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 3, 2025

Head coach Joey McGuire and his team have made Texas Tech a lot better for the future by getting these new incoming high school players to be part of this recruiting class. For the most part, McGuire has done a fantastic job keeping kids from Texas in his class.

By focusing on their goal of winning a conference title, going to the college football playoffs, and having an 11-plus winning season, the coaches are trying to show the recruits that they are recruiting players to compete for titles in the near future.

In the new era of college football, Texas Tech has been able to use things it couldn't change to its benefit. The Red Raiders have been excellent at making deals that top recruiters want in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) market. This strategy was a big reason why they were able to get players who were interested in playing for other national teams but decided to sign with Texas Tech.

Because Texas Tech got so many top-talented players, especially five-star ones, the 2026 class is a Top 20 class and the No. 1 class in the Big 12, this wish is appearing to come true. The way the school gets kids from all over the country has changed a lot because of Coach McGuire and his ability to recruit well.

More From Texas Tech On SI