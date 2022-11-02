Gonzaga In Talks to Join Big 12 Conference, Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are already one of the top teams in in arguably the toughest conference in the country for college basketball in the Big 12.

And thanks to head coach Mark Adams, they are firmly entrenched to stay there.

But according to ESPN, it could be on the cusp of becoming even harder, with the Gonzaga Bulldogs reportedly in talks to join the conference in the coming years.

The news comes in the wake of Big 12 commissioner Brett Yorkmark recently declaring the conference as 'open for business' following Texas and Oklahoma's recent declaration to join the SEC in 2025.

According to the report, Yorkmark recently had a meeting with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford a Hyatt Hotel in Frisco, Texas, during a recent team trip to scrimmage Tennessee for the Bulldogs.

Should the Zags and their stellar basketball program in fact join the Big 12, it would not only immediately make the conference the unquestioned leader in terms of college basketball supremacy over the other Power 5 conferences, but also help replace the impending exits of the Longhorns and Sooners in the sport.

Unfortunately for the conference, the Zags do not have a football program at the current time, which could throw a wrench into the deal.

As it stands, none of the other Power conferences - the SEC, Pac 12, Big 10 and ACC - currently hold a team in their respective conferences without a football program.

With that said, if the Big 12 is able to add a national draw such as the Zags, which has been a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament four times in the last five years, and has been to two national title games (2017 and 2021) to its portfolio, it could conceivably cause a shift from that precedent.

