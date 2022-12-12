'Praying for Mike Leach': Texas Tech Ex Coach Hospitalized

Mississippi State announced on Sunday afternoon that Mike Leach, the former Texas Tech football coach, has been rushed to the hospital, and it seems there is a level of seriousness to Leach's illness that is causing friends and colleagues to ask for prayers.

In a statement, Mississippi State said "Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today ... That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance.''

Leach, 61, is a colorful and sometimes controversial figure, the "pirate'' having led the Red Raiders to some of the program's highest highs during his time in Lubbock.

MSU noted that "the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family.''

MSU is scheduled to play in a bowl game and the school has named defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as the person in charge of the MSU football team until coach Leach returns. Arnett will oversee "practice for the ReliaQuest Bowl game and recruiting operations,'' Mississippi State announced.

Assorted college football figures are expressing their concern for Leach.

"Praying for Coach Leach. He’s always been very kind to so many," Hugh Freeze, the new coach at Auburn, tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Leach and his friends and family members right now.

