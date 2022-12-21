DL Amier Washington Signs With Texas Tech Red Raiders

While the Texas Tech Red Raiders in recent memory might not be known for fielding elite defenses, they took a massive step forward in their first year under defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

They managed to hold opponents to only 29.5 points per game on 414.5 yards of total offense. Now, they will look to build on that success with members of their 2022 defense as well as adding talent from a loaded 2023 recruiting class.

Among those talented recruits on the defensive side of the ball is Amier Washington, a 6-2.5, 245-pound defensive lineman from Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School in Orange, TX. The Red Raiders were able to beat out Big 12 foes for Washington, who will fit nicely in DeRuyter's scheme.

Washington was a multisport athlete at Little Cypress-Mauriceville, which Joey McGuire and his staff placed an emphasis on as they hit the recruiting trail for the first time.

He competed in throwing events as a member of the track and field team, showcasing his strength with a 50-11.25 shot put and 137-9 discus as a junior.

Landing Washington was a big get for McGuire and DeRuyter, as they look to continue building a foundation for a potentially elite defense in Lubbock,

