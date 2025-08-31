Texas Tech lands its second 2027 five-star recruit during Week 1 win
The Texas Tech Red Raiders football team continues its recruiting surge, landing its second five-star recruit in the Class of 2027 amid its blowout season-opening win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Cooper Hackett, a five-star tackle from Fort Gibson High School in Oklahoma, announced he was committed to the Red Raiders on the night of Saturday, Aug. 30, as reported by Hayes Fawcett of Rivals. In response, the newest Red Raider recruit had a simple two-word response: "WRECK 'EM."
The 6'7" tackle prospect was ranked as the 10th-best player in the country as well as the third-best tackle and the top player in Oklahoma, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is ranked as the ninth-best recruit by 247Sports as a four-star prospect, while On3/Rivals ranks him 11th as a five-star prospect.
Hackett reportedly had been heavily pursued by the in-state Oklahoma Sooners, and he had offers from massive programs like Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. Earlier in the month, Texas Tech received a second expert prediction from Rivals that he would sign with the Red Raiders.
The Red Raiders met with the tackle once on May 30. Hackett had previously conceded he had "always been a big" fan of the Sooners growing up, but he also noted a successful visit with Texas Tech.
Despite being slim, Hackett has a big frame and movement skills with his basketball background. He also plays on both sides of the ball and blocks on special teams.
"[Hackett] combines outstanding physical tools with excellent basketball context that reveals functional athleticism transferrable to the gridiron: body control, sudden redirection, explosive movement patterns," says 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks.
The Red Raiders already had one commitment from a five-star recruit in the Class of 2027, with edge rusher LaDamion Guyton's announcement on Aug. 7. Guyton is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Georgia and is the No. 2 player in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings (ranked No. 4 by 247Sports and No. 2 by Rivals).
With these top commitments, Texas Tech has now landed four five-stars in program history — Micah Hudson in 2024, Felix Ojo in 2026, and Guyton and Hackett in 2027 — all coming under head coach Joey McGuire's leadership.
