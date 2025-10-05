Red Raiders Add to 2027 Class With 5-Star Defensive Lineman
While the Texas Tech Red Raiders fans' attention was set on a road matchup with the Houston Cougars, five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster made his commitment to Texas Tech.
The No. 1 defensive lineman in the Class of 2027 was set to announce his commitment on his 17th birthday, with his top six including Tech, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana. He sided with Texas Tech as the Red Raiders entered halftime in Week 6 with a lead over the Cougars.
Brewster attends Cedar Hill High School in Dallas County, where Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire coached from 1997 to 2016. As the head coach, he led the Longhorns to four state championship games, winning three.
Tech was considered the favorite to land the 6'3", 302-pound interior defensive lineman, receiving a pair of expert predictions in late September from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman. Spiegelman had reported that Brewster was expected to visit for the Red Raiders' contest against the Kansas Jayhawks in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 11, if things went their way.
There were also some hints that he would end up committing to Texas Tech, as multiple Class of 2026 commits pushed for him on social media. Wide receiver Chase Campbell and offensive tackle Felix Ojo commented on Brewster's recent Instagram post. Ojo, who has been an active recruiter for the Red Raiders, replied, "Yk [you know] what we talked abt [about] twin.
Ohio State reportedly was set to make a late push for Brewster, but the Red Raiders pulled through for the interior defender. Brewster is ranked as the No. 9 player in his class, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 3 recruit in Texas.
Brewster is an impressive athlete, even taking snaps as a wildcat ball carrier on offense in 2024. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Brewster is a "strong, explosive front-line defender with an impressive combination of size and athleticism." He also displays "startling redirecting suddenness on [his] sophomore tape."
The Red Raiders recently lost their commitment from Class of 2027 offensive tackle Cooper Hackett, who flipped to the Oklahoma Sooners. However, they still have commitments from edge rusher LaDamion Guyton (No. 1 recruit, per 247Sports' composite rankings), interior defensive lineman K'Adrian Redmond (No. 157), and defensive lineman Antonio Underwood (No. 85 in Texas).
All four commits in Tech's 2027 class play along the defensive line, which has become a strong point for the Red Raiders, as they boast one of the best fronts in the country in 2025. Defensive linemen like David Bailey, Skyler Gill-Howard, Lee Hunter, and Romello Height have found success as transfers in Texas Tech's system.
However, the Red Raiders are also in the running for Class of 2027 quarterback Kavian Bryant, who received expert predictions to land with Tech in late September. The future is bright in Lubbock, with Texas Tech boasting a 4-0 record to start the season while recruiting for the future.