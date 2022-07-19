Skip to main content

Big 12, Pac-12 Cease Potential Merger Conversations

As it stands right now according to multiple reports, the Big 12 and Pac-12 won't merge in the coming years.

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark told reporters at media days that the conference would be "open for business" under his regime. He'll have a chance to make that promise a reality in the coming weeks.

According to reports from CBS Sports, the Big 12 and Pac-12 have ended all talks about a potential merger or partnership after multiple conversations between the two conferences. The two conferences began discussing merging after it was announced that USC and UCLA would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024

According to reports, the Big 12 elected to walk away from negotiations Monday night after reviewing its options. In large part, the two conferences hoped to work out a deal due to television rights for the future. The Pac-12's current deal is up following the 2023 season while the Big 12's current contract will cease the following year.

Per ESPN, both conferences spoke via Zoom at least three times following the news of USC and UCLA's departure to discuss different options. After further evaluating the deal on the table for a potential merger, the Big 12 elected to explore different avenues due to the timing of the current contracts.

Several sources tell RedRaiderReview.com that the Big 12 isn't closing the door on extending offers to programs from the Pac-12 in the future. Earlier this month, it was reported that the conference has been in "deep talks" with Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah and began conversations with Oregon and Washington.

One snag in any deal being finalized with the schools is the status of Oregon and Washington with the Big Ten. A source tells RedRaiderReview.com that the two schools are still awaiting the decision of Notre Dame and its future before making a call.

According to CBS Sports, Notre Dame would remain an Independent if it could earn at least $75 million annually in media rights revenue from NBC. The Irish's contract with the network is set to end in 2025.

Yorkmark said last week that his ultimate goal would be to "maximize" the conference's value in terms of television revenue. Currently, the Big 12 is expected to be in consideration by NBC should Notre Dame elect not to re-sign.

"There is no higher priority than to best position the Big 12 for its upcoming multimedia rights negotiations," Yormark said. "Everything we do must create momentum for those negotiations."

RedRaiderReview.com will continue to keep you up to date with news of potential expansion and future realignment in the conference.

