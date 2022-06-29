Skip to main content

Big 12 Commissioner: An Unorthodox Hire in the Works?

Brett Yormark has emerged as a possible replacement for Bob Bowlsby as Big 12 Commissioner

The Big 12 was thrown for a loop last summer when the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners announced they would be departing the conference in the future to join the SEC. Then earlier this year it was announced that Bob Bowlsby would be stepping down as Big 12 Commissioner. 

It would have been easy to let these two announcements in less than a year lead to the other universities seeking realignment of their own. However, the Big 12 will see four new schools join the conference in 2023, as well as potentially having a lead candidate to become the new commissioner. 

According to CBS Sports, the Big 12 is targeting Brett Yormark as their next commissioner. Yormark currently serves as the COO of Jay-Z's entertainment agency Roc Nation.

He has plenty of experience prior to Roc Nation, having previously spent 14 years as CEO of BSE Global, a company that manages and controls Barclays Center, Yormark. Prior to his time with BSE Global Yormark worked for NASCAR for six years on the corporate level.

This might feel like an unorthodox hire, and that's because it is. Yormark would join Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff as Power 5 commissioners who do not have a background in college sports administration

With that though - despite a lack of experience working in the arena of college sports administration - this would not automatically be a bad hire should it ultimately happen. Yormark might be exactly what the Big 12 needs, especially as the conference prepares for life after Texas and Oklahoma

