Texas Tech QB Donovan Smith Honored by Big 12 After Clutch Week 2 Performance

The Texas Tech Red Raiders pulled off a thrilling 33-30 double-overtime win over the No. 25 Houston Cougars on Saturday in Lubbock.

But as the fourth quarter came to a close, it seemed like Tech and coach Joey McGuire would fall to 1-1 after two costly interceptions by quarterback Donovan Smith. Yet, it was a rejuvenated Smith who led the game-tying drive for the Red Raiders before ultimately winning the game in the second overtime with his legs on a nine-yard touchdown run.

And, despite three interceptions, Smith went 36 of 58 passing for 351 yards and had three total touchdowns, earning him the honor of Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Smith started the potential game-tying drive with a quick 27-yard gain with his legs. After that, two big first-down completions to the sideline. The ensuing 47-yard field goal by Trey Wolff punctuated Smith's composure-filled drive, which he continued into overtime where Tech and Houston traded possessions with 25 yards of field.

The overtime period brought a newfound sense of confidence in the air at Jones AT&T Stadium that wasn't present once Houston took the late lead in the fourth.

But Smith seemingly rose from the purgatory that his fourth-quarter mistakes had caused. Once he was ignited with new life, it was too late for Houston.

We know this: Smith's toughest test takes place next week. His future at QB1 could all depend on how a road meeting with the No. 16 N.C. State Wolfpack will go on Sept. 17 followed by the visit from the Longhorns.

The Wolfpack remain a ranked ACC dark horse while the Longhorns took No. 1 Alabama to the brink Saturday in a 20-19 loss.

These two road games will show what the Red Raiders are all about, though eyes are certain to be locked onto Smith's in what is going to be two prove-it games.

