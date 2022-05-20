What's Texas Tech's Biggest Weakness Entering Summer?

The Red Raiders have some roster holes to fill this season

Having a foundation in place for any young coach is essential in college football. Texas Tech's Joey McGuire has a good problem on his hands with the most important position.

Tyler Shough or Donovan Smith? The Red Raiders look as if they have stability at quarterback for the first time since 2016. Both combined to lead Tech to a 7-6 record and its first bowl game since 2017.

But Texas Tech is a young program, and McGuire is hoping to build a lasting culture in Lubbock for years to come — especially with the Big 12 undergoing its makeover starting in 2023.

What is the biggest weakness for Tech entering 2022? It's actually not the offensive line or quarterback. Running back could need a tune-up in terms of who will be the leading rusher, but there are prospects in place.

Receiver, on the other hand, could use an upgrade. The loss of Erik Ezukanma could be one that hurts for a while. In retrospect, the departure of Kaylon Geiger hurts just as much.

Both pass-catchers led the charge for Shough and Smith's aerial production last season under Matt Well and later Sonny Cumbie. The two recorded over 40 receptions each and combined for five scores. Ezukanma averaged a team-high 14.7 yards per reception among receivers with at least 15 catches.

Geiger was close behind with an average of 12.5 per catch.

Myles Price will get the first crack at becoming either quarterback's go-to option on the perimeter come Week 1 against Murray State. He served as the de-facto No. 3 target last season, recording 38 catches for 523 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

That's not enough to win in the Big 12 and the Red Raiders have been known for their pass-heavy schemes. McGuire is expected to have a more balanced approach coming from Baylor, but the limitations at receiver put a damper on immediate expectations.

Price was one of three receivers to finish with at least 30 catches in 2021. Tight end Travis Koontz was close with 21 receptions, but he now hopes to make the final 53-man roster with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The three returning receiver options combined last season for 33 receptions and scored just two touchdowns. Tight end Mason Thorp was at his best on first and third downs while Loic Fouonji served as a vertical option, averaging 21.8 yards per catch.

Of his eight receptions, four came on plays over 12 yards.

This isn't to say that the Red Raiders won't have options in the passing game, but a majority of players are unproven. It might not be a problem once Tech hits its midseason stride, but there's a bit of urgency in terms of finding a new No. 1 before September hits.

