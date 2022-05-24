Red Raiders Golfer Wins Ben Hogan Award

Skip to main content

Red Raiders Golfer Ludvig Aberg Wins Ben Hogan Award

After a stellar season, Aberg wins the Ben Hogan Award as the nation's top male golfer

Texas Tech Red Raiders golfer Ludvig Aberg is all set to compete for a national title later this week. Now he'll have a confidence boost to help him along. Aberg was named the 2022 Ben Hogan Award winner, presented by PNC Bank. 

The award is given annually by Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America, since 1990, to the best college golf player in the United States. Aberg is the first-ever winner from Texas Tech and joins Viktor Hovland (Oklahoma State, 2019) and Doug Ghim (Texas, 2018) as the third winner in five years from the Big 12 conference.

"Growing up in Sweden, I never really imagined being here right now," said Aberg in his acceptance speech. "It's a long ways from home, but it's really cool to be here. I'm humbled and honored to be here tonight standing next to Sam and Eugenio. They push me all the time in competitive golf. I'm overwhelmed to have my name associated with Ben Hogan. It's really special. He stood for relentless work ethic and that's what I aspire to."

Aberg also earns an exemption into the PGA Tour's 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg has had a stellar season. He recently won the Big 12 Championship, tied for sixth at the NCAA New Haven Regional and will compete at the NCAA Championship this week at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He also was runner up at the 2021 European Amateur, tied for 30th at the DP World Tour's Scandanavian Mixed, and finished 51st at the PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2021.

Ludvig Aberg

Ben Hogan Award Finalists

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg was awarded the trophy at Fort Worth's Colonial Country Club alongside other finalists Sam Bennett from Texas A&M and Eugenio Chacarra from Oklahoma State.

The Colonial Country Club joined the organization in 2001. Since 2005, the award winner is named at a ceremony prior to the Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial and is invited to the following year's tournament.

