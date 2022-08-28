Skip to main content
Former Red Raider Mito Pereira Qualifies for Presidents Cup Competition

Former Red Raider Mito Pereira Qualifies for Presidents Cup Competition

The former Red Raiders golfer is having a spectacular first season on the PGA Tour.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be represented in the upcoming Presidents Cup by Mito Pereira as he has been announced as one of the members of the International team. The 2021 Presidents Cup, initially scheduled for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3, 2021 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will now be played Sept. 19 - 25, 2022.

This year's event will be the 14th all-time Presidents Cup and will feature rosters comprised of the best players from the United States and the World - excluding Europe.

Team World will be captained by South Africa native Trevor Immelman and includes World No. 2 Cameron Smith, 2021 Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama, and former World No. 1 Adam Scott.

Pereira is a native of Chile and played for one season at Texas Tech in 2014-2015. He was named to the All-Big 12 Championship team that same year. He reached No. 5 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking in August 2015 before deciding to turn pro.

He played his way to the Korn Ferry Tour and then won his way to the PGA Tour after having won an automatic three-win promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-2021.

“It was a really good experience golf-wise,” he said of his time in Lubbock. “Golf program was really good. I think it helped me a little bit with my game, mostly strategy and just to have team events.”

Prior to leading, then finishing third at this year's PGA Championship, his most notable achievement was making the bronze-medal playoff at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

News

