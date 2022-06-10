Texas Tech Golfer Earns All-Big 12 Honors

Skip to main content

Texas Tech Golfer Ludvig Aberg Earns All-Big 12 Honors

The Texas Tech junior and Sweden native adds to his long and distinguished list of accolades this season

Texas Tech standout golfer Ludvig Aberg has added to his long list of accolades this season by earning All-Big 12 golf honors. It's the second season in a row to receive the honor for Aberg.

Aberg has had a whirlwind past couple of weeks, winning the Ben Hogan Award as the best collegiate golfer in the country, and earning PING First-Team All-American honors. 

Aberg finished his 2022 season ranked No. 3 in the Golfstat collegiate ranking and No. 4 by Golfweek ratings.

The native of Sweden just completed his junior season at Tech and is currently ranked at No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings after a successful season where he won the 2022 Big 12 Championship and The Prestige.

The All-Big 12 team is selected using the top 10 players per the Golfweek rankings after the Big 12 Championship, where Aberg finished first at 8-under-par extending his streak of six top-10 finishes.

He joins Andrew Dresser, Oscar Floren, Chris Ward and Nils Floren as the only Red Raiders to have been named to the All-Big 12 Team twice. Nils Floren is currently the only three-time selection with Aberg set to return for his senior season with the opportunity to match him.

2022 Big 12 Men's Golf Awards

Player of the Year: Chris Gotterup, Oklahoma

Newcomer of the Year: Chris Gotterup, Oklahoma

Coach of the Year: John Fields, Texas

All-Big 12 Team

Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech

Johnny Keefer, Baylor

Chris Gotterup, Oklahoma

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma

Eugenio Chacarra, Oklahoma State

Aman Gupta, Oklahoma State

Brian Stark, Oklahoma State

Pierceson Coody, Texas

Cole Hammer, Texas

Travis Vick, Texas

