Former Red Raider McClung to Make USA Basketball Debut

Former Texas Tech basketball star Mac McClung will make his USA Basketball debut, as he's been selected to play for the Men's World Cup Qualifying Team.

McClung recently signed with the Golden State Warriors after playing with the Red Raiders during the 2020-2021 season. Last season he played for the G-League and averaged 21.5 points and 7.5 assists, in a year he was named the Rookie of the Year.

While playing for the Red Raiders, the Gate City, Virginia native led the team in scoring at 15.5 points per game for the season and was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year along with securing USBWA and NABC All-District, All-Big 12 Second Team, and All-Big 12 Newcomer Team Honors.

The 12-man roster for USA Basketball was announced on Thursday for the August 2022 USA Basketball Men's World Cup Qualifying Team. As part of their fourth qualifying window out of six, the USA will play two games leading into the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA hosts Uraguay on Aug. 15 at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas followed by a game against Colombia on Aug.29.

The athletes selected to play for the USA are professionals with experience in the NBA, G-Leauge, and international leagues, with seven of those chosen having prior USA Basketball experience.

McClung Tyler Cavanaugh, Malik Ellison, Michael Frazier II, Langston Galloway, Dewan Hernandez, DaQuan Jeffries, John Jenkins III, Eric Mika, David Stockton, Robert Woodard, and McKinley Wright are among those selected.



Some are returning to play again from the July team, including Frazier, Galloway, Jeffries, Jenkins, Mika, and Stockton. That team went 2-0 in road games at Puerto Rico and Cuba to close out the first round of qualifying.



It will be USA head coach Jim Boylen's fourth-straight head coaching assignment for the Qualifying Team, as he also served in the same capacity back in Nov. 2021, Feb. 2022, and July 2022. Assistant coaches Othella Harrington and Ty Ellis will join him on the bench.

The United States team will enter the game tied at the top of Group F with Brazil, as a total of seven teams will advance to the 2023 FIBA World Cup next August to be held in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines.

The fifth window of qualifying is scheduled for November while the sixth and final is set for February 2023.

