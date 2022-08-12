Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with Elite 7-Foot Prospect

Skip to main content

Texas Tech Hoops Secures Visit with 2023 Big Man Jazz Gardner

The Red Raiders are looking to persuade one of the best big men in the class of 2023.

Texas Tech Red Raiders men's basketball have already added two talented recruits in the class of 2023, as Riverview (Sarasota, FL) guard Jason Jackson and Memorial (Frisco, TX) guard Drew Steffe have already announced their commitments. 

But the recruiting for coach Mark Adams and staff never stops. 

And on Wednesday, Tech secured a visit with one of the best big men in the class, as West Ranch (Stevenson Ranch, CA) center Jazz Gardner confirmed on Twitter that he will be making a visit to Lubbock on Saturday, Sept. 10. 

Gardner, a 7-0, 200-pound beast in the interior, has fielded offers from elite programs like Houston, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, UCLA, Virginia Tech, and many more. 

But despite all the offers, Gardner cut down his destination list to eight, as he announced on Twitter on July 31 to Texas Tech, Kansas, Mizzou, Pepperdine, UCSB, USC, Saint Mary's, and Dayton. 

Even as 7-footer, Gardner has a smooth-looking jumper and has natural perimeter skills that make him a real weapon at the Division 1 level. This shooting ability comes into play with his back to the basket, as he can turn and shooter over smaller defenders with a near unblockable shot. 

Should the Red Raiders land Gardner, they could be getting a true unicorn of a player who might be blooming with NBA potential.

