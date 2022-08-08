Former Red Raider Gets Chance with World Champion Warriors

Former Texas Tech Red Raiders point guard Mac McClung signed with the reigning NBA world champion Golden State Warriors on Friday.

McClung played for the Red Raiders in the 2020-2021 season - his junior year of eligibility - after transferring from Georgetown. As a freshman, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and two assists per game, leading all Big East Conference freshmen in scoring. McClung was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team.

While with Tech, McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game before declaring for the NBA Draft for 2021, foregoing his final year of eligibility.

After going undrafted, McClung, 23, appeared in two games as a rookie in the 2021-2022 season and averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes during appearances with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.

McClung was named the 2021-2022 NBA G League Rookie of the Year after tallying 21.7 points, 7.6 assists (fifth in the G League), 6.6 boards, and 1.4 steals in 36 minutes over 27 games with the South Bay Lakers and Windy City Bulls.

The highlight of McClung's season came on Feb. 3 against Santa Cruz when he scored a triple-double with 29 points, 11 assists, and 11 rebounds. He scored a career-high 37 points on Feb. 6, also against Santa Cruz.

McClung participated in the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League with Golden State, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in five games.

That was enough to garner enough interest from the Warriors for a contract offer.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here