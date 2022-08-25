Red Raiders QB Tyler Shough Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

The Texas Tech Red Raiders enter the Joey McGuire era looking to once again compete in the Big 12. To do so, they will need to continue to put up big numbers offensively, which has never been an issue for the Red Raiders.

Leading the way for the Red Raiders on offense will be quarterback Tyler Shough, who was recently named as starting quarterback. Shough looked promising last season, despite appearing in just four games, as he suffered a season ending collarbone injury against Texas.

In just four games last season Shough threw for 872 yards and six touchdowns, with only three interceptions. His success in limited action, and what should be a big 2022 season, saw Shough named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch list on Wednesday.

The Golden Arm Award is given annually to the nation's top upperclassmen quarterback in college football. Shough would be the first Red Raider to take home the award since Graham Harrell did so in 2008.

Entering his second season as a Red Raider, Shough will do so working with new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, which could be a big boost for the quarterback. Last season at Western Kentucky, Kittley's offense averaged 433.7 yards passing per game, with quarterback Bailey Zappe throwing for 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns in 14 games.

Shough could be primed for a big season for the Red Raiders, especially as he continues to learn and grow in Kittley's system. Whether or not the Red Raiders compete for the Big 12 in year one under McGuire is yet to be seen, but with Shough leading the way on offense, they may very well boast one of the nation's best offenses.

