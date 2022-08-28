Texas Tech Bringing Back Raider Walk This Season Under Joey McGuire

The Joey McGuire era for the Texas Tech Red Raiders is officially less than a week away, as the first year coach looks to turn the program back into Big 12 title contenders.

While part of the process in doing so is of course success on the field, McGuire must also ensure fan interest and get the fanbase to the stadium in droves. Winning will ultimately help in that regard, however giving the fans greater access to the team will go a long way, which is exactly what the Red Raiders are doing.

Announced on Saturday, the Red Raider walk is officially back for McGuire's first season in Lubbock, giving him a perfect opportunity to win the Red Raider fan base over even more.

Fans will be able to greet the team as they enter Jones AT&T Stadium roughly two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff each week. The Red Raiders will get off the buses immediately south of the Sports Performance Center and walk north down Drive of Champions Avenue to the home tunnel.

The Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech spirit squads will be present, as fans are able to participate in other pregame activities as well, such as Raider Alley. Creating an atmosphere prior to the game that is focused around the stadium will make Jones AT&T Stadium that much more difficult to play in once kickoff rolls around.

The Red Raiders are scheduled to arrive at Jones AT&T Stadium around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday when Texas Tech opens the season Sept. 3 against Murray State.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

