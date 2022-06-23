Texas Tech Recruiting: Lady Raiders Sign Nation’s Top Player

The signee will give the Texas Tech women some much-needed size and offense for next season

Texas Tech needs some height going into next season, and the Lady Raiders accomplished that on Wednesday with the signing of Emilia "Jojo" Nworie, the nation’s top-ranked junior college recruit.

For a team searching for scoring and defense in the wake of the departure of last year’s leading scorer, Vivian Gray, the signing of Nworie gives the Lady Raiders another option for next season.

"JoJo is the perfect piece to complete our roster,” Tech coach Krista Gerlich said in a release. “She has great size, length, and athleticism. She can really run the floor, protect the rim and her footwork is elite. We love her work ethic and goals that she has set for herself. JoJo is a great addition to our post unit and a huge sign for us.”

Nworie, a 6-foot-5 forward, will have three years of eligibility left and has already played in Lubbock, just not with Texas Tech.

The 2022 NJCAA All-America selection helped lead the College of Southern Idaho to a 30-3 mark in 2021-22. CSI won the Scenic West Athletic Conference title, and the Region 18 title and made it to the NJCAA National Tournament, which was played in Lubbock.

She averaged 12.6 points, grabbed 8.1 rebounds, and added 1.9 blocks a season ago.

Nworie shot nearly 50 percent from the floor and scored nearly 500 points in 33 games. She had nine double-doubles, five 20-point outings, and 12 games with at least 10 rebounds. In one game, she had 21 points and 24 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders are coming off an 11-19 season that saw them lose in the first round of the Big 12 tournament to Oklahoma State.

