Red Raiders Among Sports Illustrated Top 25 2023 Recruiting Classes

McGuire continues to dominate on the recruiting cycle for the 2023 class.

If you want to win in college football, recruiting is key. The better you can recruit, the higher your chances are of being a successful program over a longer period of time. 

For new Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire, this has been evident from the first day he stepped foot in Lubbock. He came in ready to turn things around and so far, has smashed it out of the park. 

So far in the 2023 recruiting class, McGuire and his staff have landed a whopping 25 total recruits. Sports Illustrated has also noticed the Red Raiders success on the recruiting trail, placing them No. 20 overall in their latest top-25 2023 recruiting class ranking.

Out of those 25 total verbal commits, 22 of them come from within the state of Texas. McGuire's ability to tap into his connections from when he was the coach at Cedar Hill High School will be huge for the Red Raiders on the recruiting trail.

Of course, the ultimate way to secure recruiting classes is to win, which McGuire did in his coaching debut with a 63-10 victory over the Murray State Racers. Should McGuire keep winning on Saturday's and the recruiting trail, then it won't be long before he turns the Red Raiders into Big 12 championship contenders once again.

