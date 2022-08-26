Texas Tech Volleyball Notre Dame Tournament Preview

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are coming off their best season in two decades. They finished 17-13 overall and received their first NCAA Championship bid since 2001.

They return 11 players from last year's squad, including Karrington Jones, who led the team with a .358 hitting percentage, and KJ Adams, who posted a team-high 485 digs.

Kenna Sauer, who led the team in kills (364), aces (24), and points (424.5), transferred to Missouri.

The Red Raiders welcomed six freshmen and two transfers to their group. Jac St. Cin appeared in 10 matches at South Florida last season, recording 32 kills and nine blocks. Lexie Collins appeared in 15 matches at Wyoming. She recorded 31 kills and 29 blocks as a freshman.

The Red Raiders will open the season on Friday in South Bend (IN) to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It will be the first match between the Red Raiders and the Fighting Irish in history.

Notre Dame finished 13-15 overall and 10-8 in conference play last season.

The Red Raiders will face the Milwaukee Panthers the following day. It will mark the third time the Red Raiders and the Panthers have met on the volleyball court. Milwaukee went 22-9 overall and 16-2 in conference play.

Red Raider fans can stream Friday’s match with Notre Dame on ACCNX.

