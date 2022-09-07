Red Raiders vs. Houston Cougars: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds

Texas Tech will square off with an old — and future — conference rival when it hosts the Houston Cougars on Saturday in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech (1-0) started the Joey McGuire era with a relatively easy 63-10 win over Murray State, which plays in the FCS. The win came at a cost, however. Red Raiders starting quarterback Tyler Shough suffered an injury that will keep him out for the next two to three weeks. His backup, Donovan Smith — who started a few games for Tech last season — should be this week’s starter.

Houston (1-0) is coming off a triple-overtime win over UTSA, 37-35. The Cougars are considered one of the favorites to win the American Athletic Conference this season. Cincinnati is the defending champion and beat the Cougars in the league’s title game last season.

Houston and the Red Raiders used to be in the same conference — the Southwest Conference. Houston joined the league in the late 1970s after a long period of being an independent program. When the SWC broke up, Texas Tech joined the Big 12 and Houston was left out in the cold, until last September, when the Big 12 invited Houston, BYU, Cincinnati, and UCF to join the league.

So, the two teams have quite the history. Saturday’s game will be the 34th meeting, and it also ends a home-and-home arrangement the two teams signed long before Houston had a Big 12 invite. Last year’s meeting, at NRG Stadium in Houston, saw the Red Raiders win, 38-21. Texas Tech has won four straight over Houston and nine of the last 10 meetings.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Red Raiders’ matchup against the Cougars on Saturday afternoon:

Game Information: Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) vs. Houston Cougars (1-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 10 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas (60,454)

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Houston +3 (-110), Red Raiders -3 (-118)

Total: 65.5 (o -110, u -118)

Money Line: Texas Tech -161, Houston +125

TV/Streaming: FS1 (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Jake Jalivette), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network; Sirius/XM Channel 136 or 200.

