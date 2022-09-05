Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough To Miss 'At Least' Two Weeks

Texas Tech starting quarterback Tyler Shough is expected to miss at least two weeks with a shoulder injury, according to Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire.

Shough, who won the starting job over sophomore Donovan Smith and freshman Behren Morton during fall camp, left at the start of the second quarter midway through the Red Raiders’ third drive. Smith would take over and lead Texas Tech to the eventual 63-10 win over Murray State.

Shough, who missed nine games last fall with a broken collarbone, will not play against No. 24 Houston or No. 13 North Carolina State. McGuire said Shough would receive a second opinion of his status from a specialist on Wednesday.

"It probably will stretch into Texas [on Sept. 24]. After that, we'll have to see where he's at," McGuire said. "If it goes longer, it is a good thing that we've got a bye after that Oklahoma State game, so it pushes you into where you've got anywhere between three and six weeks to recover."

Smith, who started four games for the Red Raiders in 2021, is expected to take Shough's place. A native of Las Vegas, the 6-3, 220-pound passer didn’t miss a beat on the way to a stellar performance against the Racers. Smith finished 14 of 16 passing for 221 yards and four touchdowns.

Morton, a native of Eastland, Texas, closed things out Saturday, throwing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 10 passing attempts. He also tossed a late interception.

Shough impressed in his first start back. The former Oregon passer completed 6 of his 10 throws for 154 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded a 17-yard run in the first quarter that would set up a 10-yard touchdown pass to receiver Trey Cleveland.

In five games, Shough has thrown for 1,026 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions.

The Red Raiders will face the Cougars at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here