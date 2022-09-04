Red Raiders Score First TD of 2022

It's a new era of football in Lubbock, as Joey McGuire is now in charge of the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program.

As the already successful recruiting effort for 2023 continues, McGuire is left working with the players that were here when he arrived, left over from the Matt Wells efforts.

Wells, of course, was fired in late October of last season, when the program decided it was time to move in a new direction, and best to start sooner than later.

It's all paying dividends now, as the Red Raiders scored first against the Murray State Racers on Saturday in just their first series of the game.

On a first and ten from the Murray State 45, quarterback Tyler Shough passed complete to wideout Loic Fouonji for 45 yards and a touchdown. It ended a drive of just four plays and 94 yards, as the Red Raiders were backed up at their own six yard line to begin the series.

The Red Raiders' defense has held Murray State to just 18 yards in their first drive, which culminated in a punt.

Texas Tech hopes the momentum gained with the score will carry it to a win on Saturday, and a 1-0 record entering next week's contest at home against the Houston Cougars.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here