Bowl Bound? Game by Game Red Raiders Season Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders officially start the Joey McGuire era in Lubbock tomorrow evening as they prepare to host the Murray State Racers.



Expectations vary for the Red Raiders in McGuire's some season, with many viewing this season as a building block for him and his staff to return Texas Tech back to Big 12 contenders.

However, whether they compete for a Big 12 title or get off to a rocky start in year one is yet to be seen. FanSided revealed their game-by-game prediction for Texas Tech's schedule, as well as a detailed explanation for each win and loss throughout the season.

Here is a look at their week-by-week season prediction for the Red Raiders in year one under McGuire.

Week 1 - vs. Murray State Racers

This should be a good first win for McGuire, as the Red Raiders host the FCS Murray State Racers to open the season. Of course, you can never write off any opponent, but in the Racers' two games against FBS competition last season they lost by an average of 26 points. Look for the Red Raiders to start strong, notching McGuire's first win at Texas Tech.

Record: 1-0

Week 2 - vs. Houston Cougars

From a relatively easy game, all things considered, in Week 1 to a ranked opponent in Week 2. Welcome to college football, Joey McGuire. The Red Raiders will host the Houston Cougars in what could be a marquee win for both teams. The folks at FanSided see the Red Raiders pulling out the upset win over a team they beat on the road last season, giving McGuire an early marquee win under his belt.

Record: 2-0

Week 3 - @ NC State

Undefeated no more will be the Red Raiders following their road trip to take on the NC State Wolfpack. ACC contenders and dark horse College Football Playoff contenders as well, the Wolfpack will be a good early season test for the Red Raiders. Unfortunately, though, they will be too much for Texas Tech, handing them the first loss of the season.

Record: 2-1

Week 4 - vs. Texas

Last season the Red Raiders suffered a blowout 70-35 loss on the road at the hands of the Longhorns. This season, though, in what could be the final game for the Longhorns in Lubbock as members of the Big 12, it will be different. The Red Raiders will pull out the first big rivalry win of the McGuire era in Week 4 vs. Texas.

Record: 3-1

Week 5 - @ Kansas State

The Kansas State Wildcats are some people's pick for a dark horse Big 12 title run. With running back Deuce Vaughn returning, and the addition of quarterback Adrian Martinez via the transfer portal, this Wildcats' team will be too much for the Red Raiders to handle on the road.

Record: 3-2 (1-1 Big 12)

Week 6 - @ Oklahoma State

A rough two-game stretch for the Red Raiders, as they face two potential Big 12 championship contenders on the road back-to-back. Fresh off of a Big 12 championship game appearance last season, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are one of the top teams in the Big 12, as they hand the Red Raiders a second straight loss.

Record: 3-3 (1-2 Big 12)

Week 7 - Bye

Week 8 - vs. West Virginia

The Week 8 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers is a battle between two teams a lot of analysts aren't very high on this season. If the Red Raider offense meets its potential under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, then they should do everything they need to leave Week 8 with a win after two straight road losses.

Record: 4-3 (2-2) Big 12

Week 9 - vs. Baylor

A much needed home win is followed by the reigning Big 12 champions coming to Lubbock. While the Red Raiders will once again make this a close game, the Baylor Bears will come into Lubbock and pull out the victory over the Red Raiders.

Record: 4-4 (2-3 Big 12)

Week 10 - @ TCU

As the Red Raiders hit the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs, they will do so still looking for a road win on the season. Look no further, as the winless record on the road will end against TCU. This game could come down to the quarterback position, where the Red Raiders appear to have the advantage.

Record: 5-4 (3-3 Big 12)

Week 11 - vs. Kansas

If the Red Raiders lose to the Kansas Jayhawks in McGuire's first season, at home, then there's no telling what the reaction will be. However, look for them to roll in this one.

Record: 6-4 (4-3 Big 12)

Week 12 - @ Iowa State

Ames is never an easy road environment, especially for a new coach. However, the Cyclones will be replacing quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and tight end Charlie Kolar. Look for the Red Raiders to get a win over the Cyclones in this one.

Record: 7-4 (5-3 Big 12)

Week 13 - vs. Oklahoma

Even with the turnover this offseason for the Oklahoma Sooners, they still feature a plethora of talent across the board. Despite ending the season with a loss, a 7-5 record would be a huge success in year one of the McGuire era.

Record: 7-5 (5-4 Big 12)

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow the Texas Tech Red Raiders Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here