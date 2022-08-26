Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma Sooners Week 14 Predictions

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 regular-season finale for both teams on Nov. 26 in Lubbock.

It will be the culmination of a 14-week season and there could be a Big 12 Conference Championship Game berth on the line.

Oklahoma is coming off an 11-2 season and a 7-2 Big 12 slate. But the Sooners failed to make the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time since it was reinstated, and their offseason featured a massive coaching transition.

Former head coach Lincoln Riley left the Sooners to take over at USC, and the Sooners hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to take over. Venables was a former defensive coordinator at OU under Bob Stoops, who was the interim head coach for the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon.

Texas Tech is coming off a 7-6 season that had its own tumult. The Red Raiders fired Matt Wells in October of last year and hired Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire — a former Texas high school football coach — to take over the program. Former Red Raiders quarterback Sonny Cubmie was handed the program on an interim basis and led them to the Liberty Bowl, where they faced their former coach, Mike Leach, for the first time, and beat Mississippi State 34-7.

Cumbie is now the head coach at Louisiana Tech. McGuire hired Western Kentucky offensive coordinator Zach Kittley for the same role at TTU, while he lured well-respected defensive mind Tim DeRuyter to run the defense.

Now, here are our RedRaiderReview.com staff predictions for the game.

Timm Hamm - Editor-in-Chief

Depending on how the season goes for Oklahoma, they may need a really impressive performance against Tech on the road. And if that's the case, the Red Raiders might be in store for a major old-fashioned butt-whoopin'.

Oklahoma 51, Texas Tech 27

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Oklahoma is likely in the hunt to make it back to Arlington for the Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech is looking to perhaps become bowl eligible. There’s no mercy given by the Sooners’ offense in Lubbock come Nov. 26.

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel ends this game by the third quarter.

Oklahoma 48, Texas Tech 20

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

This week could present enormous implications for both teams playing in Lubbock. Oklahoma could need a win to reach the Big 12 Championship. Texas Tech may need a win to become bowl eligible.

At this point in the season, Oklahoma will be playing its best football. I believe it will be no match for the Red Raiders. Luckily, I predict Tech will already be bowl eligible when the Sooners come to town. The Red Raiders will put up an early fight, but the Sooners will cruise to victory in the second half and go on to play for another Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma 40, Texas Tech 28

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Texas Tech closes its first season under Joey McGuire by welcoming Oklahoma to Lubbock. In their matchup last season, the Red Raiders would allow 541 yards of total offense in a 52-21 blowout loss to the Sooners.

The Red Raiders will keep this game closer, however, they aren't quite there yet under McGuire. The Sooners will eventually pull away late, but don't be surprised if this is a close game well into the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma 38, Texas Tech 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

This game is intriguing since Joey McGuire worked for Dave Aranda at Texas Tech. But it would be unwise to call McGuire an Aranda disciple. They didn't work together long enough, and McGuire served as the bridge to Texas high school coaches for both Aranda and his predecessor, Matt Rhule.

It's also intriguing because of McGuire's infectious energy in trying to quickly rebuild the Red Raiders, juxtaposed against Aranda's cool, calculating demeanor. Right now, Baylor is the more talented team and, frankly, the more experienced at winning.



