Red Raiders Week 6 vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Offensive Players to Watch

The Red Raiders face an offense that was one yard away from a Big 12 Championship title last season and might be better in 2022.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys made their first-ever appearance in a Big 12 Championship game last season and came up just inches short - literally - of a title.

That memory no doubt still stings for players and coaches.

But it's a new season with many new faces on the roster, as the offense returns just six starters from that near-miss season.

The 12-2 record and 8-1 conference mark are impressive, but it doesn't mean nearly what a championship would have. Now it's time for coach Mike Gundy and Co. to build on that and keep the momentum going into 2022. Especially on the heels of a season where many thought the program was on the decline.

Now, onto the Oklahoma State offensive players Red Raider nation should be keeping an eye on.

QB Spencer Sanders

Sanders provides the veteran leadership Oklahoma State needs to remain a contender in the conference. He returns for his fourth season as the starter but does so without his starting running back (Jaylen Warren) and wide receiver (Tay Martin) from the previous season.

Sanders was named first-team All-Big 12 last season with career highs in touchdowns (20) and passing yards (2,839).

His performance against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl might have been the best in Cowboys program history, with four touchdowns and nearly 500 total yards of offense in the 37-35 come-from-behind victory over the Irish.

WR Brennan Presley

On an incredibly young wide receiver corps, Presley brings the most experience now into 2022. Last season, he contributed 50 catches for 619 yards and five touchdowns. Gone is the leading receiver from last season, Tay Martin, so Presley will be tasked early on to carry the load through the air.

RB Dominic Richardson

Richardson will take over the starting role in 2022 after two seasons in a complimentary backup position. Last season, in that backup role, he put up 239 yards on 67 carries with two touchdowns.

Those numbers should increase drastically as he takes over as the starter, depending on how the questionable offensive line performs in front of him.

