Texas Tech Men's Tennis Heads to Midland to Open the Season

The Texas Tech men's tennis fall season will kick off this weekend Sept. 9-11 when six members of the #41 ranked Red Raiders' squad make the trip to Midland, TX for the first tournament of the year. The Raiders pulled off 14 victories in 2021 and even made it to the first round of the NCAA tournament.

This year, they'll kick things off at the Racquet Club Prize Money Invitational. The six Raiders making the trip will be Sebastian Abboud, Isaac Arevalo, Dimitrios Azoidis, Franco Ribero, Tyler Stewart, and Olle Wallin. The invitational competition will begin on Friday, Sept. 9 with singles matches first and doubles to follow.

Other schools participating in the tournament include UTSA, Texas A&M, Arizona, LSU, and SMU. Texas Tech will face some of the premier collegiate talent in the country to start their campaign and is hoping to come away with a victory.

One of the first Raiders to take the court will be Isaac Arevalo, who will take on Utah State's Sergi Mico Fenollar in the round of 32. Arevalo begins the season ranked #51 in singles by the Division 1 Men's ITA. A few wins here would certainly boost that already high seating.

The highest ranked player the Raiders are set to face in the invitational's opening round is Noah Schacther, who's listed at #19 overall. He'll face Texas Tech's Sebastian Abboud in the round of 32.

You can see the rest of the first-round matchups below:

Singles Draw:

R32: Sebastian Abboud vs. #19 Noah Schachter (Texas A&M)

R32: #51 Isaac Arevalo vs. Sergi Mico Fenollar (Utah State)

R32: Dimitrios Azoidis vs. Hiroki Sakagawa (Arizona)

R32:Franco Ribero vs. Tiago Torres (UTSA)

R32:Tyler Stewart vs. Julien Penzlin (LSU)

R32: Olle Wallin vs. Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA)

Doubles Draw:

R16: Franco Ribero/Olle Wallin vs. Louis Cloud/Liam Krall (SMU)

R16: Sebastian Abboud/Dimitrios Azoidis vs. Tomas Pinho/Tiago Torres (UTSA)

R16: Isaac Arevalo/Tyler Stewart vs. David Cierny/Sergi Mico Fenollar (Utah State)

