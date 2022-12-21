S Chapman Lewis Officially Signs With Texas Tech Red Raiders

While the Texas Tech Red Raiders in recent memory might not be known for fielding elite defenses, they took a massive step forward in their first year under defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter.

They managed to hold opponents to only 29.5 points per game on 414.5 yards of total offense. Now, they will look to build on that success with members of their 2022 defense as well as adding talent from a loaded 2023 recruiting class.

One of said defensive recruits is Chapman Lewis, a 6-1, 170-pound safety from Centennial High School in Burleson, TX. He received an offer from the Red Raiders in November of 2021 and ultimately committed in January of 2022.

In his senior season, Lewis recorded 138 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, while hauling in two interceptions. However, Lewis also excelled as a member of Centennial's track and field team.

Lewis is the perfect multisport athlete that the Red Raiders are emphasizing under McGuire and his staff, and will likely serve as a foundational piece for what could be elite defenses under DeRuyter during his time in Lubbock.

If he can develop his skill set as a Red Raider, then he will help anchor the secondary for the foreseeable future.

